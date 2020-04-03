6ix9ine & # 39; very happy & # 39; after early release from prison due to outbreak of coronavirus

Instagram

A lawyer from the hitmakter & # 39; FEFE & # 39; He says his client has hired his own security while serving the remaining four months of his sentence under home confinement.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine He appears to be in a good mood now after he was granted early release from prison on Thursday, April 2. Lance Lazzaro, an attorney for the rapper, says his client is "very happy to be out of jail."

While he has yet to serve the remaining four months of his sentence under home confinement, New York criminal lawyer tells HollywoodLife.com that hitmaker "Gummo" is already "looking forward to his future and having a second start. "

Lance also reveals that 6ix9ine will receive no help from the feds regarding his safety after he mocked his former team, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. The lawyer says the 23-year-old star "has his own security team he is paying for" as a precaution.

6ix9ine was scheduled to be released on July 31 after he was sentenced to two years in prison in December 2019 on his charges of organized crime. However, after the coronavirus pandemic, his lawyer filed a motion in March, requesting his early release from prison for fear of contracting the coronavirus in the cell.

Lance reasoned that the rapper's pre-existing health problems could put him at high risk if he catches the disease. The lawyer noted that the hitman "FEFE" has asthma, which has hospitalized him several times in the past. He also claimed that 6ix9ine had bronchitis and sinusitis last October.

Judge Paul Engelmayer granted his request earlier this month after initially denying it due to his lack of authority. The Manhattan federal court judge relented and on Wednesday April 1 explained his intention to let 6ix9ine return home, pending any objection from prosecutors, of which there was none.