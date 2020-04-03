50 Cent Trolls R. Kelly with COVID-19 Meme

50 Cent brings the jokes while he's in quarantine, and on Thursday he posted a meme taunting the disgraced singer R. Kelly.

The meme featured Kelly's police photo. Above their heads was a tampered TMZ headline that read: "BREAKING: R Kelly tested positive for SHEWASNT-19."

"Boy Damn boy, if it wasn't for bad luck, you wouldn't be lucky. LOL #abcforlife #starzgettheapp #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi THEKING 🍾", Fif subtitled the post.

Kelly is currently struggling to be released from prison amid the coronavirus. Last week, his lawyer asked a Chicago federal judge to release him, alleging in a statement: "Requiring people residing in a custodial prison is equivalent to forcing them to take poison."

A judge has yet to rule.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to all charges in New York and other jurisdictions, which include RICO and child pornography charges. He remains incarcerated without bond at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center. He has denied all the charges made against him.