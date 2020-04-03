Home Entertainment 50 Cent Trolls R. Kelly with COVID-19 Meme

50 Cent Trolls R. Kelly with COVID-19 Meme

Bradley Lamb
50 Cent brings the jokes while he's in quarantine, and on Thursday he posted a meme taunting the disgraced singer R. Kelly.

The meme featured Kelly's police photo. Above their heads was a tampered TMZ headline that read: "BREAKING: R Kelly tested positive for SHEWASNT-19."

"Boy Damn boy, if it wasn't for bad luck, you wouldn't be lucky. LOL #abcforlife #starzgettheapp #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi THEKING 🍾", Fif subtitled the post.

