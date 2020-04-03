50 Cent Shades Kevin Hart and Diddy for getting "old,quot; after showing their salt and pepper hair in quarantine

Time is unforgiving and inevitable, but even so, 50 Cent still thought there was nothing wrong with making fun of Diddy and Kevin Hart after both men showed him their gray hair that has been growing since they entered quarantine. The rapper is known for starting a lot of drama with many different people, so his casting of shadows wasn't all that surprising.

Still, what did you want Diddy and Kevin to do about their gray hairs while they don't have access to a barber or hair salon?

Well, 50 doesn't seem to be worried about that!

All he wanted was to shade someone and he found the perfect targets as he apparently didn't have it with his salt and pepper look!

Furthermore, even Deion Sanders was added to the "victims,quot; list after all three men showed their gray hair or beard on social media during self-isolation.

Seeing this, 50 Cent commented, ‘Man where shit is the time machine, they got quarantined old men. LOL ".

The comedian and NFL star were quick to respond.

Kevin jokingly wrote: ‘F ** k be a man … I used the product this week."

‘Man I can shave! And I look younger than you, "Deion also replied.

But it seems the rapper is in the minority when it comes to his opinion of the men he mentioned.

Actually, many users couldn't help but talk about their salt and pepper styles, saying they looked really good like that.

Diddy showed off his white hair in a video meant to encourage people to step up with this superhero when it comes to coronavirus efforts, especially to help healthcare workers who risk their lives every day.

While people definitely appreciated his message, there were also many comments praising his salt and pepper hair.



