5 Reasons To Virtually Travel Through New England This Weekend

%MINIFYHTML22ba573d98e22b57dade79b5d5f83a6a76%

As Massachusetts residents face yet another weekend at home due to the statewide home stay warning due to the coronavirus pandemic, cultural institutions across New England are providing a virtual escape.

Next, discover how you can tour a historic mansion in Massachusetts, stroll through a national park in Maine, and see daffodils in Rhode Island, all from the comfort of your couch.

Virtual visitors can explore the 1878 Eustis Estate Museum in Milton and the 1938 Gropius House in Lincoln, courtesy of historic New England. You can wander inside buildings and also view photos, videos, and archival materials. The Eustis Estate Museum, designed by famous Boston architect William Ralph Emerson, sits on 80 acres of picturesque scenery at the base of the Blue Hills in Milton. Gropius House was designed by Walter Gropius, who taught architecture at the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

The New England Aquarium takes virtual visitors behind the scenes with the animals on a daily basis and the videos are saved on its website. So you can lie back on your couch and watch Reggae, the seal of the Atlantic port, brush your teeth (Friday video), tour the lobster lab, watch sea lions training, and more. The New England Aquarium has the largest shark and ray tank on the East Coast and is home to seals, sea lions and penguins.

Daffodils at Blithewold in Rhode Island. —Blithewold

The historic 33-acre estate on the Narragansett Bay coast is home to more than 50,000 blooming daffodils each April. The property may be closed, but you don't have to miss the beauty or the flowers. Every Sunday and Wednesday, staff host a live broadcast from a variety of outdoor venues, meaning virtual visitors can hear the wind in the trees, birdsong, and watch daffodils bloom.

If you missed Wilhelm Neusser's "Pastoral Present,quot; exhibition at the Fruitlands Museum, which ran from April 2019 to March 2020, you can still see it from the comfort of your home. Fruitlands Museum curator Shana Dumont Garr offers a virtual tour of the project, in which German-born painter Wilhelm Neusser altered the display of the museum's permanent collection of 19th-century landscape painters from the Hudson River School like Albert Bierstadt, Thomas Cole and Frederic Iglesia adding new paintings created specifically for the space. The Fruitlands Museum houses five collections on 210 acres of meadows and forests.

According to Fodor, you can take a virtual trip to the famous 1,530-foot Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park, where sunrises and sunsets are "unforgettable experiences." You can also see many other aspects of the popular park, including Jordan Pond, an 187-acre mountain lake, and the 110-foot pink granite otter cliff. The 47,000-acre Atlantic Coast Park filled with mountains, beaches, lush forests, 45 miles of carriage trails, and granite bluffs draws millions of visitors each year.