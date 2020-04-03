& # 39; Zoombombing & # 39; becomes a dangerous organized effort

In recent weeks, as schools, businesses, support groups, and millions of people have embraced Zoom as a gathering platform in an increasingly remote world, reports of "Zoombombing,quot; or "Zoom raide,quot; by part of uninvited participants have become frequent.

While those incidents may have been initially considered pranks or trolling, they have since reached the level of hate speech and harassment, and have even caught the attention of the FBI.

The Zoom Guns app, a video conferencing app that has become a de facto social platform for the coronavirus era, is the latest development in the history of online abuse, the type of game on social media and corners Darker and more sparingly on the Internet.

An analysis by The New York Times found 153 Instagram accounts, dozens of Twitter accounts and private chats, and various active message boards on Reddit and 4Chan, where thousands of people had gathered to organize Zoom harassment campaigns, sharing meeting passwords and plans to wreak havoc on public and private meetings. (Since publishing this article, Reddit has closed the message boards where Zoom's forays were discussed.)

Zoom invaders often use shocking images, racial epithets, and profanity to derail videoconferencing. Although a meeting organizer can remove a participant at any time, the perpetrators of these attacks can be difficult to identify; there may be several in a single call, and it may appear that they jump from one alias to another.

On March 29, Zahed Amanullah was in the middle of a call he had organized with the Concordia Forum, a global network of Muslim leaders, about maintaining spirituality and well-being during the coronavirus crisis, when suddenly a cursor began to draw a racial slur on one of the slides.

"What is that? How did that happen?" one of the presenters of the meeting said he was showing up. "Has anyone just seen what I saw?"

The infiltrator began sharing a pornographic video while verbally repeating the racial epithet.

"We were all caught off guard," said Amanullah, a resident member of the Institute for Strategic Dialogue in London. "We had no idea where it came from."

Bullies have begun to take advantage of all the features of the Zoom platform for abuse. They have used the app's custom background feature to project a GIF of a person who drinks to participants in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting and their annotation feature to write racist messages at a meeting of the American Jewish Committee in Paris.

"When you see this kind of rampant abuse, it's not just about one thing," said Whitney Phillips, an assistant professor at Syracuse University who teaches digital ethics. "Clearly, this is systemic."

Zoom has grown in popularity as the world's population has become increasingly confined to their homes in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. According to app data firm SensorTower, the first installments of the video conferencing company's mobile app increased by 1,126% in March to more than 76 million, up from just 6.2 million in February.

But the company was unprepared for the rapid growth of its user base. Zoom has offered guidance to make conferences safer by changing call settings and offering tutorials, but many users are dissatisfied with the company's response to specific bullying incidents.

"Zoom's response was like, 'Sorry,' as if this only happened to me," said Dennis Johnson, a doctoral candidate who complained to Zoom after his dissertation defense was interrupted by pornography and a racial slur. "They treated me as an isolated incident, that's my biggest problem."

The company released an email statement Thursday. "Zoom strongly condemns bullying of this type and we have been reporting cases of this to various social platforms for them to take appropriate action," said Nate Johnson, a Zoom spokesperson.

The frequency and extent of the Zoom incidents prompted the FBI to issue a warning Tuesday, pointing to the app and declaring that it had "received multiple reports of conferences interrupted by pornographic images or hateful images and threatening language,quot; across the country.

On dozens of Twitter accounts and online forums, people are drawn to private group chats on Discord, an app that has been popular in far-right circles. There, people share Zoom codes, storm video conferences simultaneously, and designate point values ​​for certain types of bullying to drive competition. The Times discovered 14 active Discord chats with dozens of messages sent per minute, and the most popular chat hosts more than 2,000 people.

"This behavior violates Discord's terms of service and we strongly condemn it," a Discord spokesman said in an email statement. "Once we identify the servers involved in this type of activity, we quickly investigate and take action, including removing content, banning users, and shutting down those servers."

On Instagram, a network of accounts with names like "Zoomraid,quot; and "Zoomattack,quot; started popping up over the weekend and saw an increase in followers, nearly 30,000 as of Thursday. The owners of these accounts post Zoom meeting codes so that others can coordinate password-protected video conference raids.

"We don't want Instagram to be used this way. We will block the hashtags used to coordinate zoombombing and we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of zoombombing when we see them," a spokesperson for the Facebook company said via email.

As classrooms across the country have largely shifted to online-only education in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many students feel ill-equipped to perform in this new learning environment. Several teens who managed Zoom raid accounts talked about their frustrations with online education and how Zoom raid classes provided an outlet for them. It was the only way they felt they could escape their overwhelming academic workload.

Most teen-run accounts work to derail middle and high school classes with disruptive but largely harmless pranks.

"Part of the reason we do it is because a lot of teachers are giving us a lot of work right now," said James, 16, who manages a Zoom raid account. "It is stressing us out. We just got home for quarantine, and we also have all this school work to do. We still have tests to do. Sometimes I have more work to do now than before because every teacher will assign things every week, and sometimes classes stand between each other. It's really stressful keeping up to date. "

Some Instagram meme accounts, which generally share funny TikTok videos, have also started posting Zoom meeting info to increase engagement.

"We follow our story and publish the information for the Zoom class," said Aaliyah, 17, the administrator of several Instagram meme accounts. "We say if you join in, do something fun, we'll follow you back."

But for every frustrated teenager trying to escape the class, there are plenty of others with bad intentions.

The most dire organization tends to happen on Discord. In a Discord chat, a middle school's class schedule, including Zoom links for each class, was shared with hundreds of members who stated their intention to harass students and their teachers.

Another group discussed the disruption of a singles mixer organized by a Baptist church in Virginia. "As soon as it starts, there will be rape," said one member. "I'm getting blood right away," added another.

Alcoholics Anonymous, who has largely transitioned to opening online meetings using Zoom, has become a frequent target. "Have fun with these AA codes," wrote one Discord user in a post linking to almost 600 AA meetings in California. Another uploaded a 28-page document with links to support groups for trans and non-binary youth.

Jeff, a 39-year-old AA member in Los Angeles, said he has attended 30 meetings with Zoom in the past three weeks. All of them, he said, had been interrupted by an online troll.

When he enters a virtual AA meeting now, Jeff said, his heart begins to race. "It is a feeling of fear and panic, but also a sadness at the loss of this place to be vulnerable," he said.

Videos and live streams of Zoom's harassment have begun to appear on YouTube and Twitch, the video game site owned by Amazon. A popular YouTuber aired for more than six hours harassing dozens of AA meetings organized at Zoom. Another video posted on March 30 about falling college classes garnered more than 4.2 million views and inspired a lot of imitators. A video posted by a YouTuber with 1.7 million subscribers who purported to show "online raids of classes,quot; instead showed a woman facing harassment at an AA meeting.

"We have strict policies that prohibit content that contains harassment, hate speech, or unwanted sexualization, and we quickly remove the content when our users point it out," said Alex Joseph, a YouTube spokesman.

Phillips, from Syracuse University, said that without more aggressive restraint, Zoom risks normalizing that behavior on its platform. "Platform developers don't take abuse risks seriously or don't anticipate those risks, which amounts to the same problem," he said.

Amanullah said he was disappointed that their meeting became a platform for hate speech. He said the group promoted it on social media to attract a broader audience.

"Certain people are arming Zoom to sow division in society or spread hatred," said Amanullah. "Those of us who have particular backgrounds and who are hate targets are the most affected."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.