& # 39; NFL Red Zone & # 39; will broadcast coverage on every Sunday of the 2019 season

If you miss soccer, be prepared, because there will be a sensory overload.

The NFL announced Friday that "NFL RedZone,quot; coverage of every Sunday of the 2019 NFL season will re-air, in chronological order, for 17 consecutive days. Streams will begin on Monday, April 6 with Week 1 and continue through Wednesday, April 22, the day before the NFL Draft begins, with Week 17. Streams will be shown at 8 a.m., 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. (all ET) every day.

The "NFL Red Zone,quot; is led by Scott Hanson, who rebounds between scoring situations throughout the league. Spectators will be able to relive every touchdown on every Sunday afternoon of the 2019 season without commercial interruption. The NFL has also released its Game Pass so fans can watch regular season and postseason games from 2009 to 2019 and NFL Films series like "Hard Knocks,quot; and "A Football Life,quot;.

The 2019 season was filled with outstanding stars, particularly young quarterbacks. Week 1 began with Lamar Jackson introducing himself as the most dynamic game creator the NFL has seen in years. The Ravens quarterback completed 17 of 20 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns. The league's eventual MVP didn't even play in the fourth quarter of Baltimore's 59-0 beatdown against Miami.

"Not bad for a running back," Jackson said after the game.

On the Week 10 broadcast, you can see the Bills put the Browns on the goal line on eight consecutive plays. On the Week 14 show, you can watch the season's best game between two major teams when the 49ers outscored the Saints in New Orleans 48-46. In week 16, you can watch the best game of the season between two terrible teams when the Dolphins beat the Bengals 38-35 in overtime.