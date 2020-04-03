& # 39; In my blood, there may be answers & # 39;

NY – Tiffany Pinckney remembers the fear when COVID-19 stole her breath. So when she recovered, the New York City mother became one of the first survivors in the country to donate her blood to help treat other seriously ill patients.

%MINIFYHTMLd2d24ee5e84c9a97b5491d769ff5d60511% %MINIFYHTMLd2d24ee5e84c9a97b5491d769ff5d60512%

"It is definitely overwhelming to know that there may be answers in my blood," Pinckney told The Associated Press.

Doctors around the world are dusting off a centuries-old treatment for infections: infusions of blood plasma packed with immune molecules that helped survivors defeat the new coronavirus. There is no evidence that it works. But former patients in Houston and New York were early donors, and now hospitals and blood centers are preparing so that hundreds of survivors can follow them.

"There is a tremendous call to action," said Dr. David Reich, president of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, who stated that Pinckney recovered and ran to collect his blood. "People feel very helpless in the face of this disease. And this is something that people can do to help their fellow man. "

As treatments begin, "we just hope it works," he said.

What history books call "convalescent serum,quot; was used during the 1918 flu pandemic, and also against measles, bacterial pneumonia, and many other infections before modern medicine appeared. Why? When an infection occurs, the body begins to make proteins called antibodies specially designed to attack that germ. Those antibodies float in the blood of the survivors, specifically in the plasma, the yellowish liquid part of the blood, for months, even years.

When new diseases emerge and scientists are fighting for vaccines or drugs, it is "an interim measure that we can quickly implement," said Dr. Jeffrey Henderson of the University of Washington, St. Louis School of Medicine, who it is helping to develop a national organization. study.

This "is not a cure per se, but rather a way to reduce the severity of the disease," said Henderson.

Doctors don't know how long survivors' antibodies to COVID-19 will persist.

But for now, "they are the safest on the street," said Dr. Rebecca Haley of Bloodworks Northwest in Seattle, who is working to identify donors. "We wouldn't be making a dent in their antibody supply by themselves."

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration told hospitals how to seek emergency case-by-case permission to use convalescent plasma, and the Houston Methodist Hospital and Mount Sinai seized the opportunity.

And a desperate audience responded, and families turned to social media to advocate for sick loved ones and recovering people asking how they could donate. According to Michigan State University, more than 1,000 people enrolled in the National Convalescent Plasma Project COVID-19 alone. Dozens of hospitals formed that group to stimulate plasma donation and research.

Potential donors cannot appear in a blood center. People with a proven infection who have had no symptoms for several weeks should be tested to make sure the virus is gone. They must also be healthy enough to meet the other requirements for blood donation, in addition to having an additional test to see if their antibody level is high enough.

"You don't want to take plasma from someone who had a mediocre immune response. That wouldn't be helpful," said Dr. Julie Ledgerwood of the National Institutes of Health.

Chinese doctors reported last week that five patients who received convalescent plasma showed some improvement about a week later. But they also received other therapies, and without rigorous study, there is no way of knowing if plasma made a difference.

Studies are being planned to evaluate convalescent plasma compared to regular care in sick patients and to prevent infections among people at high risk of exposure, such as healthcare workers.

Another Approach: Spain-based plasma maker Grifols aims to concentrate donor plasma at a North Carolina factory, creating a high-dose version that would also need testing.

Separately, NIH researchers are measuring survivor antibody levels to learn how strong developing vaccines must be to protect. Other teams, including at Tsinghua University in Beijing, are looking for which antibodies are more powerful, to copy them into a laboratory and turn them into drugs.

But donations from people like Pinckney could be used as fast as blood centers can process it. He got sick the first week of March. First came the fever and the chills. He was unable to breathe, and deep breathing caused pain in his chest. The single mother was concerned about her children, ages 9 and 16.

"I remember being on my bathroom floor crying and praying," said the 39-year-old man.

So when Mount Sinai, who diagnosed her, called Pinckney to verify her recovery and ask if she would consider donating, she did not hesitate.

"It is humiliating. And for me, it is also a beacon of hope for someone else," he said.

___

Neergaard reported from Washington. AP national writer Allen G. Breed in North Carolina contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow the AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.