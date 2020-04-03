& # 39; I left England's World Cup victory early & # 39 ;: Sam Mendes and Eoin Morgan on Sky Cricket Podcast | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML4bba950342f8a72ef731b0761eed016411% %MINIFYHTML4bba950342f8a72ef731b0761eed016412%





Eoin Morgan celebrates England's victory in the World Cup

Oscar-winning director and cricket fanatic Sam Mendes recalls how he missed "the best cricket match ever played,quot; as he had to leave England's final victory at the 2019 World Cup over New Zealand earlier.

Mendes, director of 1917, the American Beauty and James Bond films Skyfall and Specter, among others, joined the victorious captain of England that day, Eoin Morgan, and Michael Atherton and Rob Key in a very special edition of the Sky Cricket & # 39; lockdown & # 39 ;.

With the remarkable victory of England's Super Over as the backdrop to the discussion, Morgan and Mendes also exchange stories about their leadership roles in their respective professions, their difficult beginnings at work, and the biggest influences on their careers.

However, Mendes did not want to recall his experience of that day at Lord & # 39; s, saying, "Right where the game got interesting, the point where Ben Stokes went out to bat the first time, I had to go!

"My wife, a very good classical trumpet player, was running the Cheltenham Music Festival and had asked me earlier this year to do an interview at Cheltenham City Council about music in film.

Sam arrives with his wife Alison for the 92nd Hollywood Oscar earlier this year.

"She said, 'What about Sunday?' I was filming 1917 at the time, so it had to be a weekend, but then, the weekend before, I realized that It was the same day as the final.

"The chances of (England) going to the final and winning were pretty high, but the chances of it being the best cricket match ever played in history were a million to one."

"Making myself feel a little better was, in the next frame, Tim Rice also had to leave at exactly the same time that he had to go to the Lion King premiere in Leicester Square with his grandchildren."

"I paraphrase here, but I think he said, 'I've never hated my grandchildren anymore.'"

England would continue to lift the trophy after an exciting Super Over finale, and Morgan talks on the podcast about how he managed to stay so calm under pressure and the role the Black Caps played in initiating England's white ball change four years earlier.

England captain Eoin Morgan reflects on his team's four-year journey that has brought them to World Cup glory.

Morgan remembers that departure from the group stage at the 2015 World Cup, having taken over as captain just a month before the tournament, while Mendes also recounts a disastrous start to his first concert as director of American Beauty.

Listen in the player above, or downloading here, you can also listen at this link and read on for a more fascinating insight into the couple.

Difficult beginnings

Morgan: "My experience was quick because of that World Cup (2015). It was a baptism of fire and a massive revelation."

"I walked away from what I would normally do; I usually take information, I make my own decision, I am very clear in the direction I want to go, and then I try to empower the guys around me."

"During that World Cup, I was trying to please different people because I was not comfortable with the role and I was not confident in the decisions I was making.

"The humiliation of that World Cup, the extreme nature of it means that we never wanted to go back there and fail in our own way."

"Then you make a plan of what our path is and how we are going to get there."

Eoin in the wake of England's loss to Bangladesh at the 2015 Cricket World Cup

Repairers: "It has taken me a long time to get comfortable (as a director).

"The first three days of American Beauty were quite disastrous, but, oddly, I was lucky that everything was clearly wrong. On the first day, I forgot to say cut.

"That was a very steep learning curve for me.

"In a way, it could be argued, as Eoin said, that the basis for building a successful team was to feel what it was to fail, and failure in its most extreme form sometimes clears things up."

Gain confidence

Morgan: "The first thing I tried to build was that level of trust that didn't exist in the past.

"The level of risk you are asking the boys, particularly the hitters; you are asking them to be vulnerable, they fail most of the time and still continue to buy into our thinking to win a World Cup."

"You treat it like it's any relationship. You tell people where you're going, what you're doing, you do exactly what you say, and you're honest. That's where trust begins."

Eoin says men's management skills have been central to England's white ball change

"It falls apart completely if you ask someone to play at the time of death, when you told them they are going to get the new ball and bowl in the middle, or if you drop a player in three games when they have done exactly what you asked them, only the performance or the result was not there.

"Building that trust over a long period of time has proven to be extremely beneficial. It's about building an environment where players feel comfortable enough to express themselves."

Mendes: "The big difference between sport and cinema or theater, or whatever I do, is the psychological difference that athletes are on the edge. We have a second chance; we can come back if we make a mistake."

"Collaboration is about making everyone feel, particularly the actors, who own it, that they are not fulfilling a product of my imagination, that their character is theirs.

Sam promoting his acclaimed World War I movie, called 1917

"One of the few things I say is, 'It's not right or it's wrong, there are only interesting and less interesting things.' You can't make a mistake, but there could be something I think you could do better.

"You are trying to eliminate the negatives, and that allows people to take risks. Make them feel like they own the role, and then they will start to feel that they have a better understanding of the character than yours or anyone else's." "

Greater learning

Morgan: "Brendon McCullum is someone with whom I am very close and have learned a lot. I would say that he and Andrew Strauss.

"Baz inspired me a lot. Particularly at that 2015 World Cup. New Zealand always seems to get past their weight. Since 2007, they've reached every semi-final in a World Cup."

"It is a great feat! They are making the most of what they have, a population of approximately four and a half million and in a country where rugby dominates."

Big hitters Brendon McCullum and Eoin Morgan try to hit a cricket ball over the Lord's flag. Big hitters Brendon McCullum and Eoin Morgan try to hit a cricket ball over the Lord's flag.

"Having also played with Straussy, there are attributes that I try to take away, one in particular.

"I was thinking 'how do you manage to send your message every time you speak?' The ability to articulate well and have some ground is really listening.

"Not many leaders do it, they just go out there and talk about where they are going, but they don't really hear a lot of comments, but Straussy was absolutely brilliant at it."

"That's something I've learned. You don't always have to talk just because it's game morning or because you're 'the leader'. Bring people around you and I certainly think we have. ., with leaders like Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy.

"There are several guys that I would feel comfortable handing over the reins at different stages."

Mendes: "As a director, one of the strange and difficult things is that you can't see other directors working."

"As theater director Peter Brooks says, the only way to become a director is to call yourself and then persuade everyone that that's the case. I don't have a diploma that says, 'I'm a professional director & # 39 ;, is just an act of will.

Brad Pitt joins Sam at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

"As Eoin just said, a lot of it is about listening to other people. It took me a long time as a young director to learn when to shut up. I think it's nerves more than anything else; you're so eager to impress and it gives off the feeling that you know what you're doing.

"Any captain can say to a hitter, 'I want you to go and score a century'. That's not captaincy, not leadership. That would be the equivalent of saying to an actor, 'I want you to be scared. , move me., to be really fun in this scene.

"That is not directing. You start to figure out how to indirectly direct people."

Controlling emotion

Morgan: "Virat Kohli on the field when he's captaining, he's up and down like a Yo-Yo, I don't know how he doesn't cry in the middle. It's crazy!

"I can't operate like this. I can't make decisions if I'm yelling or screaming and living every ball on the edge."

Eoin shouts instructions during the fourth ODI between England and Sri Lanka in 2016

"I actually found out when I was a very young player. Playing against Essex at Lord & # 39; s in a championship game, I wasn't out, I still hadn't scored a hundred for Middlesex. Danish Kaneria was bowling, and I thought he was a It is a great idea to run around the wicket and try to hit it on the Pavilion for six.

"I missed the ball by about a foot, all the Essex fielders stumped me and let me go. I lost my rag, yelled and yelled all the way through the Long Room, up the stairs and into the locker room.

"John Emburey, who was the coach at the time, gave me the spray of all time in my life. I thought I was going to be fired."

"It just doesn't work for me. Being emotional with decisions makes me make erratic calls."

Mendes: "I remember telling some friends when I started making movies that you should channel Bjorn Borg and not John McEnroe, because by channeling McEnroe, you would be exhausted after a couple of days,

Quentin Tarantino is & # 39; the Kohli of the world of cinema & # 39 ;, according to Sam!

"I am in Morgan's field of not showing what is really happening in your head. I suppose the Kohli of the world of cinema would be Quentin Tarentino, for example, who lives every second of every film."