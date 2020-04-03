2020 LCS Spring Split Playoffs: Cloud9 huge first round betting favorites

%MINIFYHTML8f6127ffc782cd99cb5cdac25a06296c76%

It is a story of two series in the first round of the LCS Spring Split playoffs. Saturday's series between Evil Geniuses and FlyQuest is relatively uniform. Both teams were 10-8 in the regular season, but Evil Geniuses is a decent favorite after beating FlyQuest in both previous meetings in this division. Sunday's series is considerably more uneven, as bettors don't think 100 Thieves will even take a game from Cloud9.

Cloud9 has just finished a dominant 17-1 in the regular season, and is the favorite to claim the Spring Split title.

2020 LCS Spring Split Playoffs: Evil Geniuses vs. FlyQuest

Evil Geniuses -1.5 games (+120)

FlyQuest +1.5 games (-160)

Evil geniuses have the second best bottom lane in the region. After a disappointing first season in the LCS with 100 Thieves in 2019, former world champion Bang has shined for Evil Geniuses this spring. Bang has a 6.6 KDA, and he and Zeyzal have been a force to be reckoned with as they have formed a bond in the bottom lane. Unlike other mounts, Zeyzal has really shined at Tahm Kench despite his recent nerfs with a KDA of 17.0.

Bang and Zeyzal certainly have an advantage over WildTurtle and Ignar. Much has been made of WildTurtle's shortcomings in the postseason, and he's certainly heading in the wrong direction in the past few weeks. He's only played well on Xayah and Miss Fortune, and his issues with Aphelios (1.8 KDA in five games) are highly problematic considering the champion's prevalence in each patch since the beginning of spring.

However, there are reasons to be optimistic if you are a fan of FlyQuest. Evil geniuses are not that strong outside the bottom lane. Jiizuke has been a nice addition in the middle lane, but it hasn't been overwhelming, and the play in the top lane and jungle has been nothing special. If FlyQuest can solve its own top-line problems, it can potentially punish Kumo.

The true path to victory for FlyQuest lies in the middle lane. PowerOfEvil is one of the top three mid-laners in North America, and his play has been paramount to his success in this division. PoE has been strong on Syndra, Rumble, Viktor, and Orianna, and has the ability to punish Jiizuke when the EG mid laner is too aggressive.

2020 LCS Spring Split Playoffs: Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves

Cloud9 -2.5 games (-135)

100 Thieves +2.5 games (+105)

The thieves pulled out the short end of the club by having to play Cloud9 in the first round of the playoffs. C9 has been the most impressive team in North America by a substantial margin this season, and its five players should be named to the All-Star team.

Zven and Vulcan have been the best bottom lane in the region by a wide margin. Zven leads everyone in North America with a KDA of 14.6, and has been strong in every champion he has played. Vulcan has been the perfect match for him on support, and his 9.4 KDA is the second highest number in NA.

Nisqy and Licorice are arguably the best at their positions in the region, too. Nisqy had some big shoes to fill when he replaced Jensen in 2019, but he has become an excellent midfielder, and his ability to play Veigar and Morgana gives C9 some real flexibility. The only thing that doesn't make sense is Blaber's trust in Gragas and Lee Sin in the jungle, as he played with one of those champions in 14 of the 18 C9 games.

We've seen real growth on 100 Thieves over the course of the season, particularly with Ryoma. The former OPL half-player has shown his skill transition to the next level with his play over the past month, and his growth has given the Thieves another victory status aside from Ssumday in the top lane.

100 thieves are good enough to win a Cloud9 game, but it's hard to see them win more than that against one of the best teams in LCS history.