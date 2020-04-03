2020 CMT Music Awards launched due to COVID-19 crisis – Deadline

The 2020 CMT Music Awards, which recognizes the best videos in the country music space, is the latest to change its date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The award ceremony, originally scheduled for June 3, will carry over to Wednesday, October 14.

“Our top priority this past month has been to rebuild our hometown of Nashville after the tornado and ensure the safety of our fans, employees, artists and partners during the COVID-19 crisis. As we look forward to celebrating top country music stars alongside our community and viewers, we will continue to follow the guidance of CDC and local public health officials, "organizers said in a statement.

Last year's Nashville Awards, broadcast simultaneously on CMT, Paramount, TVLand, MTV, MTV2, Logo and MTV Classic, garnered strong ratings with 2.7 million total viewers, 29% more than the year before.

Carrie Underwood was one of the biggest winners of 2019, taking home the trophies for best female video for "Love Wins" and the video of the year for "Cry Pretty". Other winners were Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Combs and Leon Bridges and Ashley McBryde.