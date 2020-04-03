15 messages of hope and uncertainty in the windows of Boston restaurants

As social distancing regulations change the Boston dining scene, a change that Governor Charlie Baker extended until May 4, chefs and restaurant owners face tough decisions. Is it sustainable to stay open to carry and deliver? Are they closed at the moment? How do you get the word out to customers?

Many restaurants in the Boston area communicate with loyal diners on social media, but some still follow a more classic route: a message in the window. From handwritten notes to take-out menus and unemployment resources, here are some signs of the times.

What have you seen in the windows of your neighborhood? Send us a photo and restaurant name to [email protected], and we can include it in a future Boston.com article.

Union Square Donuts At Union Square Donuts' Coolidge Corner location, a handwritten note from owner Josh Danoff encourages customers to stay up to date with social media for updates.

Although chef Tiffani Faison's Fenway restaurants (Sweet Cheeks Q, Orfano, and Tiger Mama) initially offered take-out and delivery options, they have since temporarily closed.

Allium Market Jared Kaufman

Allium Market, a neighborhood grocery store in Coolidge Corner, is still open and sells everything in-store through pickup or sidewalk delivery.

Kosher Wok Jared Kaufman

Coolidge Corner Chinese spot The Kosher Wok announced its closure in a handwritten note.

Eastern standard Jared Kaufman

Although the Kenmore Square Eastern Standard is closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, they encourage it to support local businesses by purchasing gift cards to use once restaurants reopen.

Saloniki Jared Kaufman

After an announcement that all chef Jody Adams' Saloniki Greek restaurant locations would close during COVID-19, their Fenway restaurant reopened on March 19 for take-out and delivery with a limited daily menu.

Living room Jared Kaufman

Coolidge Corner restaurant and cocktail bar is closed, but a note from owners Luke Hayden and Meghan Murphy encourages customers to buy gift cards, supports the National Charity Foundation of the US Bartenders Guild. USA And "they take care of each other."

Shanghai Gate Allston Jared Kaufman

A bilingual sign in front of the Shanghai Gate in Allston announces that the restaurant will remain closed until the outbreak ends.

Time Out Market Jared Kaufman

Time Out Market, the Fenway food hall that opened last year, posted a temporary lock on its door until "#quarantineandchill is no longer trending."

Tasty burger Jared Kaufman

Tasty Burger's original location in the heart of Fenway is closed until they "come up with a long-term plan,quot; and are currently offering gift cards to use once the restaurant reopens.

White Horse Tavern Jared Kaufman

The White Horse Tavern in Allston is closed to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Behind the Saint Patrick's Day window decoration, they posted resources for people who may qualify for unemployment benefits.

Tarboosh at Allston on April 1, 2020. Jared Kaufman

The Tarboosh interior at Allston has been reconfigured for physical detachment. They still serve food, which you can pick up at a central table.

Jin & # 39; s Jared Kaufman

Jin’s, a restaurant in Coolidge Corner that primarily serves Chinese and Japanese dishes, remains open for take-out and delivery. "We are strong and we overcome difficulties together," says the sign.