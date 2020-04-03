100-year-old vaccine can fight coronavirus – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLcd781fe6b017c0c55dd85943922b2fe876%

A coronavirus vaccine could be ready for the public in about 18 months, and even then, it might be available only to specific categories of people who might benefit from it initially.

Doctors are also testing a 100-year-old vaccine that is used to immunize against tuberculosis, among other things.

Scientists believe that the BCG vaccine could boost the immune system and prepare it to fight pathogens like the new coronavirus.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Dozens of COVID-19 vaccines are already in the works, and at least two of them have reached human tests. Vaccination is the only cure that has the possibility of eradicating the new coronavirus. We already know that survivors are immune to the virus, but we have no idea how long that immunity lasts. We also know that SARS-CoV-2 is not mutating as fast as the flu, so a rapid vaccine could have a long-lasting effect. If no one is left to spread the disease, the virus dies in humans as soon as the last patient is cured.

The researchers aren't just studying new vaccines specifically designed to boost immunity against the virus. That's the kind of laborious task that can take up to 18 months to get results. And, even so, it could be even longer before the general population has access to it. Therefore, researchers are also looking at existing treatments, including a 100-year-old vaccine that could boost the immune system and increase its ability to fight new infections, including SARS-CoV-2.

Some of you may already be familiar with the BGC, short for Calmette-Guerin bacillus, which is supposed to provide defense against tuberculosis. You don't get this vaccine since tuberculosis is not as widespread as it used to be, especially in developed countries. The vaccine is not only used against tuberculosis, as it has also become a standard immunotherapy for early-stage bladder cancer. And it is thanks to its effects on immunity that researchers are considering it as a potential therapy for COVID-19.

The idea is that an immune booster could raise the body's defenses against pathogens like the new SARS-CoV-2 virus and potentially defeat the infection faster.

The Australian government, in association with the World Health Organization (WHO), started a six-month trial in Melbourne at the Murdoch Children's Research Institute. About 4,000 health workers are included in the study that started Monday, Bloomberg reported. They will be divided into two groups, one vaccinated against influenza and tuberculosis and the other only against influenza.

The researchers are forced to use the flu vaccine instead of the placebo because the BCG vaccine leaves a reaction on the skin, which would indicate which group it belongs to. All participants will be assessed at the start and end of the trial to determine if they were infected with SARS-CoV-2 or not. Participants will then record any symptoms during the six months.

Inoculating health workers first makes sense because they will be the first to treat COVID-19 cases in the coming months. If the TB vaccine works against COVID-19, then it could be implemented elsewhere faster than a new vaccine that has yet to go through the regulatory process. It is noteworthy that Australia is not the only country investigating this possible COVID-19 cure. A similar investigation is taking place in the Netherlands as well as Boston.

The fact that a 100-year-old drug can work against this deadly new plague does not come without a hint of irony. While some 130 million newborns are immunized with BCG each year, anti-vaxxers are obviously against it. It will be interesting to see how opinions change if the TB vaccine accelerates recovery of COVID-19 or prevents infection entirely.

Image Source: STEPHANIE LECOCQ / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock