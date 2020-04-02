Zoom responds to backlash over privacy concerns – BGR

%MINIFYHTML4ef5a822bad8a2480f44a778a6255b3011% %MINIFYHTML4ef5a822bad8a2480f44a778a6255b3012%

Zoom users have expressed concern about how the platform handles privacy and security since the app began to gain traction when the new coronavirus outbreak became a pandemic.

Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan posted a blog post on Wednesday acknowledging those issues and promising to address them as soon as possible.

For the next 90 days, Zoom will have a freeze function and will focus solely on trust, security and privacy.

For better or for worse, Zoom's video conferencing software has been in the spotlight for the past few weeks. As the new coronavirus pandemic forces millions of people around the world to quarantine to mitigate its spread, Zoom has been the tool of choice for personal and professional video calls. But as a once-niche business app became an international phenomenon almost overnight, privacy and security concerns that otherwise wouldn't have been registered are suddenly making headlines, and Zoom didn't have no choice but to respond.

In a long blog post on Wednesday, Zoom founder and CEO Eric S. Yuan explained how quickly things have changed for the company, acknowledging that there have been times when he and his team have been unable to adequately communicate its policies. and prepare for the influx. of users. Yuan provided some insight by revealing that the maximum number of daily users in 2019 was 10 million. In March Zoom reached 200 million users in one day.

Later, Yuan clarified that the Zoom platform was built with business customers in mind, saying the avalanche of students, employees, and people wanting to socialize presented "challenges (the company) did not anticipate when the platform was conceived,quot; while helping "discovering unforeseen problems with (the) platform,quot;.

Zoom has a lot of work to do in the coming months, but the company has already taken some of the steps necessary to address the issues presented by journalists, security researchers, and average users:

These are all steps in the right direction, but as Yuan points out, it is only the beginning of what will be an extended process for the company. Here's everything else that Zoom has on her agenda for the next 90 days:

Enabling a feature freeze, effective immediately, and shifting all of our engineering resources to focus on our biggest issues of trust, security, and privacy.

Conduct a comprehensive review with third-party experts and representative users to understand and ensure the security of all of our new consumer use cases.

Preparation of a transparency report detailing information related to requests for data, records or content.

Improving our current bug bounty program.

Launch a CISO council in partnership with leading CISOs across the industry to facilitate an ongoing dialogue on security and privacy best practices.

Engaging a series of simultaneous white box penetration tests to identify and address problems.

Starting next week, I will host a weekly webinar on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. PT to provide privacy and security updates to our community.

Zoom can't go back in time and fix the most egregious issues with its platform, nor can it retroactively prepare for a 20-fold jump in daily active users, but it's clear that the company is taking the numerous reports and complaints about its software. This is a great sign both for the future of the company and for users who depend on the platform to talk to their coworkers or socialize with their friends in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic.

