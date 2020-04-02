Zoom quickly fixes the "malware-like,quot; macOS installer with a new update

Zoom faces a variety of privacy and security issues this week, and the company is already responding to some of them fairly quickly. Software Engineer Felix Seele discovered earlier this week that Zoom's MacOS installer works according to Apple's operating system restrictions by using "the same tricks that macOS malware uses,quot; to install its software on Mac.

This meant that the Zoom app was being installed without users giving their final consent, thanks to a misleading message that automated the installation process. The discovery led Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan to reply via Twitter, with the promise of improving the situation. Zoom has now released a new update that addresses the issues revealed by Seele.

"The pre-install stuff has been completely removed, so you should now click the installer as it should be," Seele explains in a message to The Verge The fake notice has also been removed, so users must specifically click and install Zoom. "I have to say I'm impressed," says Seele. "I was hoping they might change the dialogue, but since the 'zero click' aspect was so important to them, I thought they would stick with the pre-installation trick."

Zoom is also pausing new features for 90 days

Zoom's quick fix comes just two days after the Zoom CEO responded to the findings on Twitter. Zoom is also pausing feature updates for 90 days to address a variety of security and privacy issues that have come to light in the past few days.

Security researchers and privacy advocates have raised the alarm in the default setting that has allowed the "Zoombombing,quot; phenomenon to occur, where pranksters join Zoom's calls and stream shocking or porn videos. Zoom was also forced to update its iOS app last week to remove the code that sent the device's data to Facebook. Zoom then had to rewrite parts of its privacy policy after it was discovered that users' personal information was likely to be used to target ads. User information is also leaked due to a problem with the way Zoom groups contacts.

Zoom will now spend the next three months fixing all of these issues as she struggles to avoid becoming a victim of her own success. Zoom also revealed today that it had 10 million participants in the daily meeting in December, and that number has now increased to 200 million during the ongoing pandemic.