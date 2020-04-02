Zoom Announces 90-Day Feature Freeze To Fix Privacy And Security Issues

Zoom's recent growth has put it in the spotlight on a number of privacy and security issues, and the company now promises to address them in the next 90 days. In a detailed blog post, Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan explains how the company has responded to a massive increase in users. Zoom has never shared user numbers before, but Yuan reveals that in December the company had a maximum of 10 million daily users. "In March of this year, we reached more than 200 million daily meeting participants, both free and paid," says Yuan.

That's a huge increase that has seen people use Zoom for reasons that no one expected before the coronavirus pandemic. "Our platform was built primarily for business customers," explains Yuan. “We didn't design the product with the expectation that, in a matter of weeks, everyone in the world would suddenly be working, studying and socializing from home. We now have a much broader set of users who are using our product in a myriad of unexpected ways, presenting us with challenges that we did not anticipate when the platform was conceived. ”

The challenges of supporting 200 million users compared to just 10 million a few months ago are significant enough, but the privacy and security issues recently uncovered present greater challenges for the company. Zoom is now freezing its feature updates and focusing on its security and privacy issues. "Over the next 90 days, we commit to dedicating the necessary resources to proactively identify, address, and fix problems," Yuan explains. "We are also committed to being transparent throughout this process."

All of Zoom's engineering resources will now focus on security and privacy issues, and the company is planning a "thorough review,quot; with third parties to ensure that it handles the security of these new consumer cases correctly.

Zoom is also committed to publishing a transparency report to share the number of data requests from users of law enforcement and governments. It is something that digital rights groups have asked Zoom to publish. Zoom is also "improving,quot; its bug bounty program, consulting with other information security chiefs across the industry and using white box penetration testing to identify other security bugs.

Yuan will also hold a weekly webinar on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET to discuss privacy and security updates for Zoom as it addresses your response over the next 90 days. "Transparency has always been a central part of our culture," says Yuan. "I am committed to being open and honest with you about the areas where we are strengthening our platform and the areas where users can take their own steps to better use them and protect themselves on the platform."

Zoom's response is what many in the security community have been asking for, and the company is committed to solving the issues that have been identified and promises to be transparent in the process. It's encouraging to hear from existing Zoom users and the many millions of new users who choose the app to connect with friends, family and coworkers for the first time.