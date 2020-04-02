Zac Efron reveals the advice Leonardo DiCaprio gave him during breakfast

Zac Efron He is sitting in the hot seat.
On Thursday, the actor joined Sean Evans for a round of wings of fire in The hot ones and open about everything from High school musical to have breakfast with Leonardo Dicaprio.
During the "Explain That‘ Gram "segment of the show, Zac recalled sitting next to Leo during a basketball game. Little did he know, their interaction would turn into a fun-filled outing the next day.
"He was like,‘ Hey, man, do you want to go to breakfast tomorrow? "And I was like, 'Yeah, buddy'. "So … he wrote down his phone number and gave it to me while the other team was scoring and no one saw it. And he made me breakfast the day at home. He actually cooked waffles and then he burned them and then we made pancakes. It was incredible ".
During your breakfast The best showman Star received valuable advice from the Oscar winner.
"I had a billion questions for him," he said. "And, like, sitting next to Leo, I was like, 'Dude, how have you handled this for so long?" And he said, "Frankly, you're getting it a little differently … Don't worry about it, man. . You are good,quot;.
Reflecting on the Once upon a time in Hollywood The kindness of the star, Zac said, "That's the biggest hand you can reach, I feel like, in Hollywood, you're looking for someone younger. So, keep going, Leo. Thanks, buddy."
Still on the subject of handling paparazzi and fanatics, the Neighbors Star explained that her most "intense,quot; fan base is moms, even long after her days on the Disney Channel.
"You know what? I think moms are a little less … they have less guard, in a good way," he explained as he struggled against the spice. "Dads, there's a weird thing like, 'We're all men here, right?' So it's like they don't know if they want to admit it or not … and then later that same night, I would see that person and they would be, a little drunk singing a High school musical song."
See if Zac can stand the heat and see how he remembers his movies in the epic video above!
%MINIFYHTMLd5f80d3eb5d559c09fa7d5d8fe7acdd817%