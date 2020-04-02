Zac Efron reveals the advice Leonardo DiCaprio gave him during breakfast

Zac Efron He is sitting in the hot seat.

On Thursday, the actor joined Sean Evans for a round of wings of fire in The hot ones and open about everything from High school musical to have breakfast with Leonardo Dicaprio.

During the "Explain That‘ Gram "segment of the show, Zac recalled sitting next to Leo during a basketball game. Little did he know, their interaction would turn into a fun-filled outing the next day.

"He was like,‘ Hey, man, do you want to go to breakfast tomorrow? "And I was like, 'Yeah, buddy'. "So … he wrote down his phone number and gave it to me while the other team was scoring and no one saw it. And he made me breakfast the day at home. He actually cooked waffles and then he burned them and then we made pancakes. It was incredible ".

During your breakfast The best showman Star received valuable advice from the Oscar winner.