YouTube channel Andrew Lloyd Webber to offer musicals during COVID-19 – Deadline

Music-loving social spacers can get their solutions from Andrew Lloyd Webber with a new YouTube channel dedicated to the composer's work. The free channel, called The Shows Must Go On, will air a different musical filmed by ALW every Friday, beginning with this week's debut offering. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The 2000 adaptation of music stars Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins.

The next one, broadcast on Good Friday, April 10, will be Jesus Christ Superstar, a 2012 arena production starring Tim Minchin, Melanie C, and Chris Moyles.

Each musical will be available weekly at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET for a period of 48 hours online. No fees or registration required, but viewers who want to make a charitable donation target organizations like Acting for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.

Additional musicals to be announced, but in an introductory video on the channel, Sir Andrew assures completists and curiosity that his notorious failure By jeeves will be on the list.