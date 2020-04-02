YOU. Supports Kodak Black's early release from jail despite old meat

%MINIFYHTMLb18e794e6e0a9e3a5bf14d97d08d9caf11% %MINIFYHTMLb18e794e6e0a9e3a5bf14d97d08d9caf12%

Instagram / WENN

The hit maker & # 39; Whatever you want & # 39; He wants the jailed rapper, with whom he exchanged insults last year, to be released from prison after learning of the imminent release of 6ix9ine.



YOU. he's putting aside his old meat with Kodak Black to demand justice for the jailed rapper. The "YOU. & Tiny: The Family Hustle"Star has spoken to request the early release of rapper" Roll in Peace "from prison, after learning of the news from Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ineThe imminent release.

On Wednesday, April 1, DJ Akademiks posted on Instagram about 6ix9ine's early release from jail due to his asthma medical condition during the coronavirus outbreak. Jumping into the comments section, Tip wrote: "S ***** t Dey needs to free @kodakblack den …" He added in another comment: "They should free Kodak first."

According to Tip, Lil yachty posted a similar comment, "We need kodak back now, we need kodak back now."

YOU. Defending Kodak is quite surprising considering its enmity in 2019. It all started when the latter made callous comments about Lauren London after the murder of her boyfriend Nipsey Hussle. Tip raised the 22-year-old star and said in an Instagram video: "Kodak Black, you came out of your pocket, n *** a. Fix that, quickly, expeditiously, n *** a. Get out of your pocket, n *** a. If no one else is going to say it, I will say it. If I see you, I will say it to your face. "

Without apology, Kodak released a diss song addressed to Tip called "Expeditiously," in which he called T.I.'s wife, Tiny Harris, a.k.a. Cotilla Tameka "little pig." In May 2019, Tiny addressed the insult during an interview on Yung Joc's morning show "Streetz Morning Takeover". "Yes, I thought that was quite disrespectful," he said. "Tip is one of those people who is not a person who should not be respected. And then you go in and talk about children and it is too much."

Kodak has been jailed after his arrest in May 2019 on weapons charges. In November, he was reportedly sentenced to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to two charges of making a false statement on a government form, which emerged as of January 2019, when he lied on a form while trying to buy firearms. .

At the end of March this year, he was sentenced to 12 months behind bars in a case of possession of firearms. On Wednesday, May 1, his attorney Bradford Cohen called Miami officials for trying to "stack" Kodak's sentence in his firearms case, meaning that the time Kodak can spend in prison will be extended consecutively, instead of concurrently.