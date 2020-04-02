You have to see this epic double cross family prank

You saw the preview, now see what really happened when Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson Y Eric Stonestreet they joked with each other Jimmy Kimmel Live.

During the 11 seasons of Modern Family, Stonestreet admitted to having made a good deal of pranks on her television husband. "First of all, I think Eric only does it to me because he loves me," said Ferguson. "That's what I say to myself."

%MINIFYHTML69b3747bc9e0463e02a75f6841aa1ef811% %MINIFYHTML69b3747bc9e0463e02a75f6841aa1ef812%

One joke that stood out for Ferguson was when they were filming in a very dusty place and Stonestreet wrote in the back of Ferguson's car: "I am the redhead of Modern Family"Ferguson said he drove that home in his car and that he received a lot of waves while driving on the highway.