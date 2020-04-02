You have to see this epic double cross family prank

You saw the preview, now see what really happened when Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson Y Eric Stonestreet they joked with each other Jimmy Kimmel Live.
During the 11 seasons of Modern Family, Stonestreet admitted to having made a good deal of pranks on her television husband. "First of all, I think Eric only does it to me because he loves me," said Ferguson. "That's what I say to myself."
One joke that stood out for Ferguson was when they were filming in a very dusty place and Stonestreet wrote in the back of Ferguson's car: "I am the redhead of Modern Family"Ferguson said he drove that home in his car and that he received a lot of waves while driving on the highway.
For the new prank, Ferguson planned to hook a forklift to the Stonestreet trailer and move it around, then carry it with confetti. But Jimmy Kiimmel He was involved, and the joke was on Ferguson the entire time. Stonestreet orchestrated for Ferguson to play his prank on an earthquake simulator in disguise.
Knowing that Ferguson was looking at Stonestreet he began to talk about gastrointestinal issues. The look on Ferguson's face as he watched everything unfold is priceless. And then Ferguson's trailer jerked wildly.
"Was it really an earthquake?" I ask.
No, it was not.
"Why would you change this for me?" Ferguson demanded. "This is not fair!"
"I should have known when he was talking about diarrhea," said Ferguson. "You are all terrible people."
Stonestreet and Ferguson joined Kimmel in a remote interview, both wearing mullet wigs, for the interview and April Fool's Day prank (prerecorded before social distancing). The duo encouraged viewers to donate to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation: Covid-19 Relief Fund.
"People think all the actors are rich, and that's not true," said Kimmel. "There are many actors who barely manage to survive and this is a fund to help those people."
The end of the series Modern Family airs on Wednesday, April 8 at 9 p.m. at ABC Jimmy Kimmel Live airs Monday through Friday at 11:35 p.m. at ABC
