YNW Melly to request restricted release after testing positive for coronavirus in jail

According to a shared news article about the & # 39; Murder on my mind & # 39; murderer, the Broward Sheriff's Office confirms that two inmates in jail, where the rapper is currently confined, are infected with COVID-19.

YNW Melly He is another celebrity who has joined the long list of famous people infected with coronavirus. On Thursday, April 2, an administrator for the rapper's Instagram account revealed that the jailed star tested positive for COVID-19.

"Melly tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting her trial at the Broward County Jail," the publication reads. Citing his health, the hit creator "Mixed Personalities" "will file a restricted-release motion in hopes of better care because prisons are not prepared to treat this new virus."

The statement also asked fans and supporters "for their support" and stated that Melly "hopes … to recover soon." He concluded with: "#prayformelly send him positive energy, please."

In another post, the administrator shared a news article reporting on two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Broward jail. "Two inmates at the Broward jail are infected with COVID-19, according to information released by the Broward Sheriff's Office on Thursday," part of the article reads. "The news comes as prosecutors weigh early release options for nonviolent inmates."

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, and her fellow rapper YNW Bortlen Also known as Cortlen Henry, they were charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting on October 26, 2018 of their friends Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams and Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas Jr.

Authorities say Melly conspired with Bortlen to organize the double murder of Williams and Thomas Jr. and make it appear that they were fatally wounded in a shooting. Bortlen allegedly took the victims to the hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

In December 2019, Melly's mother Jamie Demons-King announced that her son would be released from prison in March of this year. However, late last month he suggested that Melly's release had been delayed due to the coronavirus. "I thought I was exposed to what happened," asked a disappointed fan, to which Jamie replied, "@__shayy__babbyy__ the coronavirus happened."