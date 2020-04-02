World War II Vet Celebrates 104th Birthday and Coronavirus Recovery – Up News Info San Francisco

– An Oregon man is celebrating his 104th birthday * and * his recovery from COVID-19.

William "Bill,quot; Lapschies was one of the first residents to test positive for the virus at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans House in Lebanon.

A World War II veteran, Lapschies has been isolated in his room since he first showed symptoms on March 5. As of this week, he is considered "recovered," reported KOIN, a Up News Info affiliate.

%MINIFYHTML042167fb2988e66a28ed46abddd7010b11% %MINIFYHTML042167fb2988e66a28ed46abddd7010b12%

On Wednesday, his family and staff surprised him with a social away party outside the home.

His family was able to celebrate with him outside his home. Happy birthday Bill! 🎂🎉🎈 https://t.co/kc6zH8pWzi – KOIN News (@KOINNews) April 1, 2020

When asked how it feels to be 104 Lapschies, he replied, “Pretty good. I did it. "He paused, then added," Good for some more. "

"Not exactly how we plan to celebrate his birthday. We celebrated his 101st, we had more than 200 people, ”said his daughter, Carolee Brown. "We are very excited that he has recovered from this and we just had to do something for him."

His family said the most difficult part of the past few weeks was not being able to hug Bill. They hope to be able to do it again very soon.

At least 15 residents at the Veterans Home have tested positive and two have died, according to the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs.