World Rugby to strengthen breakdown laws after review | Rugby Union News





World Rugby President Sir Bill Beaumont says the best practical and obvious approach is to enforce the existing law

World Rugby has decided to strictly enforce existing breakdown laws, rather than introduce new ones.

A specialized breakdown group, comprised of international coaches, players and medical experts and focused on player wellness, considered current trends before recommending to continue with current laws.

World Rugby President Sir Bill Beaumont said: "Breakdown is the most dynamic facet of the game and is increasingly difficult to referee, but just as importantly, it is responsible for nine percent of the game's injuries."

"Therefore, it was important that we seek to identify ways to reduce the risk of injury, while promoting fair competition for the ball."

"The group discussed a range of possible solutions, including possible legal trials, but unanimously agreed that the best practical and proven approach is to strengthen the existing law, rather than change the law.

In particular, it will focus on the ball carrier playing or placing the ball immediately, the tackler immediately releasing, rewarding the player who wins the race to the contest, penalizing the side entry and players who dive, do not drive , in the rucks. "

Laws 14 and 15 cover the tackler, the ball carrier, and the players who reach the ruck. Players are encouraged to remain standing throughout the ruck.