Women dominate the International Booker Prize list

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Women dominate the International Booker Prize list

LONDON – For the second year in a row, five of the six shortlisted novels for the International Booker Prize are for women. Contestants for the award, arguably the top award for literature translated into English, were announced in London on Thursday.

Among the books in progress are "The Memory Police,quot; by Japanese author Yoko Ogawa, as well as novels originally written in Dutch, Persian and Spanish.

%MINIFYHTML0037a7b6dc424322fd46123f8f9c566111%%MINIFYHTML0037a7b6dc424322fd46123f8f9c566112%

Daniel Kehlmann's only one-man book, "Tyll," is perhaps the most prominent, having sold more than 600,000 copies in the author's native Germany. Netflix is ​​currently adapting it.

Translated by Ross Benjamin, the book follows the jester Tyll Ulenspiegel as he travels through Europe, trying to avoid the ravages of the Thirty Years' War. "The result is a fascinating memorial to nameless souls lost in Europe's vicious past, whose whispers are best heard in fables," wrote Irina Dumitrescu in a review for The New York Times.

The International Booker Prize is awarded each year for the best book translated into English and published in Great Britain or Ireland. It is different from the better known Booker Prize, which is for fiction written in English, although they both have the same prize of £ 50,000, or around $ 62,000. The award is divided equally between the author and the translator.

The other preselected books:

The winner will be announced on May 19. Last year's award went to "Heavenly Bodies,quot; by Omani author Jokha Alharthi, translated by Marilyn Booth. That book was a family saga set in Oman's transition from the slave trading center to a major oil producer.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here