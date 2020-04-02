Women dominate the International Booker Prize list

LONDON – For the second year in a row, five of the six shortlisted novels for the International Booker Prize are for women. Contestants for the award, arguably the top award for literature translated into English, were announced in London on Thursday.
Among the books in progress are "The Memory Police,quot; by Japanese author Yoko Ogawa, as well as novels originally written in Dutch, Persian and Spanish.
Daniel Kehlmann's only one-man book, "Tyll," is perhaps the most prominent, having sold more than 600,000 copies in the author's native Germany. Netflix is currently adapting it.
Translated by Ross Benjamin, the book follows the jester Tyll Ulenspiegel as he travels through Europe, trying to avoid the ravages of the Thirty Years' War. "The result is a fascinating memorial to nameless souls lost in Europe's vicious past, whose whispers are best heard in fables," wrote Irina Dumitrescu in a review for The New York Times.
The International Booker Prize is awarded each year for the best book translated into English and published in Great Britain or Ireland. It is different from the better known Booker Prize, which is for fiction written in English, although they both have the same prize of £ 50,000, or around $ 62,000. The award is divided equally between the author and the translator.
Yoko Ogawa's "Memory Police,quot;, translated by Stephen Snyder, was finalist of last year's National Book Prize for translated Literature. It is an island where an authoritarian government causes the population to destroy entire categories of things, such as hats or bells, and forget that they ever existed. "Reading,quot; The Memory Police "is like sinking into a snowdrift: calm but suspenseful, tingling with fear and incipient numbness," wrote Julian Lucas, in a review for The New York Times.
The book was originally published in Japan in 1994, but only an English translation was published last year.
The other preselected books:
Dutch author Marieke Lucas Rijneveld "The Discomfort of the Afternoon,quot;, translated by Michele Hutchison. A bestseller in the Netherlands, it follows the experiences of a girl when her family of religious farmers is torn apart by the death of a boy. Catherine Taylor, In a review for The Financial Times, he called it "intensely crude, surprisingly graphic,quot; and "exceptional,quot; in the way it creates a world governed by loneliness and fear.
The "Hurricane Season,quot; by Mexican author Fernanda Melchor, translated by Sophie Hughes, in which the horrifying murder of an alleged witch in rural Mexico is the basis of a story full of machismo and violence. "Crime is not an act but an entire atmosphere, which Melchior captures in language as if it were dripping poison," wrote Julian Lucas, in a review for The New York Times. "However, sometimes this claustrophobic style breaks like a fever, leading to hypnotically expansive prose flights," he added.
Iranian author Shokoofeh Azar's "Illumination of the Greengage Tree," in which the ghost of a 13-year-old girl recounts her family's flight from Tehran after the 1979 Revolution. Released in January, it has received no major criticism. . But the judges for the awards, which include Mexican author Valeria Luiselli, said in a statement that it was "a wild and humorous review of Persian myths and fables, filled with brutal scenes from contemporary life." (The book's translator is anonymous "for security reasons," Daniela Petracco, director of Europe, the book's publisher, said in an email.)
"The Adventures of Chinese Iron,quot; by the Argentine author Gabriela Cabezón Cámara, translated by Iona Macintyre and Fiona Mackintosh, about a 19th century woman who flees from a gaucho camp and goes with a friend on a trip through the countryside. The book, told in verse, is a parody of one of Argentina's most important historical texts, and could have been dry on translation, Ted Hodgkinson, head of literature at the Southbank Center in London and president of the judges, said on a phone. . interview. "But he has real vitality and subversive humor," he added.
The winner will be announced on May 19. Last year's award went to "Heavenly Bodies,quot; by Omani author Jokha Alharthi, translated by Marilyn Booth. That book was a family saga set in Oman's transition from the slave trading center to a major oil producer.