Women dominate the International Booker Prize list

LONDON – For the second year in a row, five of the six shortlisted novels for the International Booker Prize are for women. Contestants for the award, arguably the top award for literature translated into English, were announced in London on Thursday.

Among the books in progress are "The Memory Police,quot; by Japanese author Yoko Ogawa, as well as novels originally written in Dutch, Persian and Spanish.

Daniel Kehlmann's only one-man book, "Tyll," is perhaps the most prominent, having sold more than 600,000 copies in the author's native Germany. Netflix is ​​currently adapting it.