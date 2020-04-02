Without any madness to distract us, & # 39; The Back Roads to March & # 39; John Feinstein's is a timely read

Obviously, college basketball is much harder to think of when you don't play college basketball. So you could say that March 2020 was a difficult time to launch a book on the subject.

But John Feinstein's eighth book on college gaming, "The Back Roads to March," has already been published a second time, and with good reason. For those who love the game, it offers a compelling examination of what it's like to play at the NCAA Division I major level (and major low, for that matter).

Feinstein recently spoke to me about what made him want to write the book, the people he described, and what the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament meant to everyone involved:

Sport News: Since you had done "The Last Amateurs,quot;, your book about a year in the Patriot League, what made you decide to take a bigger step in the program group at the senior middle level?

John Feinstein: We are going to describe this book to some people as "The Last Fans,quot; on steroids. And obviously I had a great time making that book. I loved every second of it. I loved the children I dealt with. The coaches were great. My publisher, my agent, and Bob Woodward, who has been a mentor for 40 years, tried to convince me not to do the book.

I remember Bob saying, "Why don't you make a magazine piece?" No, I think there is a book here. I've always believed that you don't have to be rich and famous to have a story to tell. And the book ended up on the bestseller list.

I have to be honest with you: my least favorite week of the NCAA Tournament is the Final Four … I love single offer conference tournaments. I love the first weekend of the NCAA, when all the hassles happen. And this was an opportunity to come back to that for a whole season. I knew I would enjoy it, and I knew there were stories there. Someone described this book as a love letter to college basketball, and I think it is pretty accurate.

SN: One of the things that attracts attention is the discussion of your love for the Palestra. Is that your favorite place to watch a basketball game?

Feinstein: Definitely. Much of my love for basketball goes back to intimacy, and the Palestra may be the most intimate setting basketball has ever hosted in a big way.

Is rare. I grew up in New York, lived my adult life in Washington. And yet, for whatever reason, the city I most identify with as a fan is Philadelphia. And many of them are the Big 5, which is unique, and it has bothered me for years that we don't have anything like it in Washington. I still want them to play all the Big 5 games there, and I argue with Jay Wright about that all the time.

It is also unique in the sense that it has that museum as you walk down that esplanade. I never walked that esplanade without finding something I hadn't noticed before. I always feel at home there. I said it in the book: My wife often says that if I ever disappear, she will send the police to find me in Palestra, and that's where I will probably be.

SN: Among the people you write about is Harvard coach Tommy Amaker. Can you explain why you have such wonderful success at Harvard, when it really didn't take off at either Seton Hall or Michigan?

Feinstein: I think it has a lot to do with the fact that being who he is, he feels very comfortable recruiting and training smart kids. I don't think he was really comfortable in that big recruitment field. He understood that that's what you do, as an assistant to Duke and then at Seton Hall and Michigan, you have to chase the big boys. You have to deal with AAU coaches and all that stuff. But I don't think he was completely comfortable with that.

I think being fired from Michigan allowed him to sit and look at himself and say, "Who do you want to be when you grow up?" And I don't think he wanted to be that guy, successful or not. And Harvard arrives.

I think Seth Towns' recruiting story sums it up a bit. Tommy will look at you and say, "I'm not going to belittle anyone else, but Harvard is Harvard." Well he is disappointing everyone else. When he entered Seth's house, he was now going to play at Ohio State (as a graduate transfer) and most of the big schools were recruiting him at the time, but Tommy knew he could be a very successful student at Harvard. And he looks at Seth and the mother and says, "With all due respect, but you won't go crazy if you don't come to Harvard."

SN: I remember well when you wrote "A March to Madness,quot;, you were there in the late 90's when Jeff Jones was going through the divorce that became so controversial among the Virginia fan base. What differences did you perceive in his situation now that he is in Old Dominion?

Feinstein: I dealt with Jeff a lot when he was here in DC at American, because he took the show to the NCAA for the first time and I've known him since he played in Virginia, so we're going back. And you add the idea of ​​a coach facing a second cancer scare. And it is natural for me to go write in this book.

Jeff has always been more open with me than he generally is with the media because we backtrack a lot. I still remember, the day they won the Patriot League Tournament in American for the first time, they are cutting the nets and Jeff is sitting on the bench crying in a towel because it meant so much to him. And I sat next to him and he looked up from the towel and said, "This is the best moment I've ever had in basketball." He was about to follow up and one of his assistant athletic directors said, "John, can you give Jeff some space?" And Jeff turned to the guy and said, "Okay. Give me a little space.

At Old Dominion, I hadn't been in the tournament even though they had won 20 games like every year, so it was great to see them have the season they had. And if you go back and look at the scores in the conference tournament, I think they won three games for a total of seven points to enter.

SN: Is there a particular player or coach that you feel worse about as a result of the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament?

Feinstein: The coach that comes to mind first is a guy who was not in the tournament yet and probably had to climb an uphill hill: John Gallagher of Hartford. He has never been to the tournament. Hartford has never been in the tournament. And they had teased Stony Brook in the East American semifinals along the way and were going to play Vermont.

John was convinced that they could beat Vermont. They had done pretty well against Vermont, relatively speaking, compared to the rest of the league. He thought they were going to win. He had five senior starters last year and lost in the conference tournament semifinals; They came down 26 to take the lead in the last 10 seconds and ended up losing twice as much overtime on a couple of questionable lockable charge calls. They could both have gone in either direction and they both followed the UMBC trail.

She had an AD that was giving her a hard time, she was in a kind of power struggle with her, and most people thought she was in trouble, the whole team graduated. Well, John won the AD fight; she has left. He brought in a bunch of new players and was going to play in the conference championship game. I feel bad for him and his children because they didn't have that opportunity.

Joe Mihalich, certainly, at Hofstra. And Hofstra in general. I don't think they've been in the tournament since 2001. They certainly are a team that I feel bad for.

And Utah state boy Sam Merrill. I went and did a Mormon mission, I came back and this would be his chance. And I saw his championship game. The state of Utah was one of those teams that might not have been released if they hadn't defeated the state of San Diego. And they won the game, they made their way without a doubt, and now they can't play.

Krzyzewski said it very well. He said, "Look, I'm fine. I've been to 35 of these. I have a lot of important players on my team. I feel sorry for the coaches and players in one-bid leagues."

SN: Last question as they are a factor in the book: What do you think about Iona hiring Rick Pitino?

Feinstein: My first thought was when the President said that Rick Pitino's values ​​are in line with Iona's, maybe there is something about Iona that we don't know. Look, I don't think any college president should hire Rick Pitino based on his past, both as a coach and as a person. But I also know that he is a great coach, and I know he will be on ESPN 15 times and Vitale will be there screaming about how he is one of the great people who ever walked the face of the Earth.

But Tim Cluess, who I wrote about in the book, had taken them to the tournament six times in nine years. And now people are going to act like Iona had never played basketball before Rick got there. The only reason they fell this year is because Cluess was unable to train due to his health.