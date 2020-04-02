With the MLB season on hiatus, strength and conditioning coaches are forced to modify training programs.

%MINIFYHTMLd8a8ebba02bbad93f6f2bbacb00abde411% %MINIFYHTMLd8a8ebba02bbad93f6f2bbacb00abde412%

For every strength and conditioning coach at Major League Baseball, there is a rhythm, flow and purpose in the way they design their training programs throughout the year.

Most years, it works like a clock.

"Every season, off-season, off-season, which means spring training, and in-season, they have a certain amount of workload," Rangers strength and conditioning coach Jose Vazquez told Sporting News in a telephone interview. “In the low season, the workload is very heavy. There is a lot of running, lifting a lot, many things, so to speak. As we get closer to the season, we reduce the volume and reduce the number of exercises, the number of repetitions, the number of things we do because baseball takes over. "

You know where this is going, obviously.

The coronavirus-mandated shutdown of the baseball season, as in almost every sport around the world, has thrown a key in the plans of strength and conditioning coaches in MLB.

"Right now, the challenge is that we have no end in sight for this," said Vázquez. "So what I have told the boys is to go to a medium volume and keep going until we have some kind of timeline." That is the challenge. Basically, we're trying to get into a kind of hybrid between offseason and offseason. "

In a Zoom video call with media people Thursday morning, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said he estimates his players are back to a "mid-January,quot; position in this moment in terms of his preseason progress.

Workouts may vary by player.

"Right now, our program is based on what they have available," Cardinals strength and conditioning coach Lance Lance Thomason told SN. “With all gyms closing, not everyone has access to a gym or equipment, so we are making modifications. Many guys are just doing a few bodyweight things at home because that's all they have. We are trying to work with the boys to give them the best opportunity to stay where they are. We review them weekly. If they suddenly had access to more equipment, we could make some modifications. ”

It's a challenge, yes, but as Vazquez and Thomason were quick to point out, with what's happening in the world right now, it's a pretty insignificant challenge.

"I told them, 'Look, guys, in the grand scheme of life, this is not the biggest problem right now." Obviously, we are navigating a new world, "said Vázquez. “Just be sure to take care of personal and family affairs. Stay focused on that, and we'll do our best to get the best workout we can, the best ideas we can under the circumstances. We have to say to ourselves, what is the most important thing in my life right now? Lifting weights and hitting a baseball is probably not the most important thing. So let's keep that in perspective and do the best we can with the team we have, with the access we have, and over time they will inform us where we can go, when we can return to the stadium and that. kind of things ".

Thomason: "Obviously, there is uncertainty on all fronts, whether it's professional sports or not. Basically we're just trying to create a somewhat normal schedule for these guys. They worked really hard in the offseason, and we just want to make sure they're ready when the MLB says we can go back to playing baseball. "

To meet their challenges, now and during regular one-year programs, 10 teams from the major leagues use the TeamBuildr app to manage their strength and conditioning programs, including the Rangers and Cardinals.

"The way the app was designed, if there's a video attached, it was great for the offseason, and now it's useful: We put together a show and put it on their calendar, and then they have access to that over the phone," Thomason said. "And then they just go down the list. If you know what I want you to do, you can click on it.

If you don't know what it is, there is a video attached. They watch that video, the full blow at its end. As an organization, we have used it for approximately seven years. Very well versed in TeamBuildr. "

The Cardinals were the first MLB team to communicate with the ability to use the app to manage their needs.

"We were able to do a lot of customizations with them," said TeamBuildr CEO Hewitt Tomlin, "but also in a way that benefited other customers."

Tomlin said a total of 10 teams – the Rangers, Cardinals, Angels, Padres, Diamondbacks, Athletics, Marlins, Rays, Astros and Braves – use the app.

“A couple of days ago, I was cutting the yard and a player called. I stopped doing what I was doing and in five minutes I had a workout on my phone that I could follow. That's the beauty of it, "said Vázquez, who said the Rangers have been using the app for three years." Bringing workouts to the boys is not that complicated. Helping the boys exercise at home, giving them ideas on what to do, it's not that complicated. What makes it difficult is the deadline. I can't say to a boy: "Now cut back,quot; or "Now you have to do this,quot;. That's what is a challenge ".

And the deadline is not something to which they will soon have an answer.

"Obviously we are in the same boat. We don't know much, "said Thomason. “We just try to base our decisions on the information we have. We know it probably won't start in the next few weeks, but once we hear a date, we will adjust our programs again and make sure everyone has what they need to be prepared. "