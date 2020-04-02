Wisconsin Governor Evers deploys National Guard to assist in polls – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe4f550efdf85567c9c8d9e6bb9e9897511% %MINIFYHTMLe4f550efdf85567c9c8d9e6bb9e9897512%

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – The Wisconsin governor said Wednesday he will use National Guard soldiers for polling place staff in the presidential primaries next week.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joined others who have called for the state to postpone Tuesday's election.

Local poll workers across the state say poll workers are resigning en masse because they fear contracting the coronavirus during the election, which also features a career in the state Supreme Court and hundreds of local races. More than 100 municipalities reported that they do not have enough people for staff even in a voting center.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers told a federal judge in a filing that he will use members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard to assist as poll workers, but even that measure will likely not meet all personnel needs. The court filing said the Guard was determining how many soldiers it can make available in each county.

Guard spokesman Joe Trovato told The Associated Press in an email that commanders were working closely with election officials to decide how many soldiers will be needed and how to train them. Trovato said the soldiers will be from the same county as where they work, according to a state residency law for poll workers.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said he was grateful for the help. About half of the county's poll workers have retired and more are expected to retire before Tuesday. He said soldiers should allow him to keep polling places open and that he hopes they can help count ballots in absentia. Absentee ballot requests have broken records daily; As of Wednesday morning, employees had received more than a million requests, according to the state electoral commission.

Evers filed the report Tuesday when US District Judge William Conley considered three lawsuits seeking to postpone the election. Conley was scheduled to hear the testimony Wednesday afternoon.

Wisconsin residents are under the order to stay at Evers' house, which prohibits non-essential activities to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The National Democratic Committee, the state Democratic Party and other liberal-leaning groups argued in lawsuits filed last month that the in-person vote should be postponed until after the order expires on April 24.

In a written statement Wednesday, Sanders said: "People should not be forced to risk their lives to vote."

Both Evers and Republican legislative leaders have wanted to keep Tuesday's date. Evers says the postponement could leave countless local offices vacant. But the two sides have been concerned with how to conduct the elections, including whether photo identification requirements should be relaxed to facilitate the absentee voting process.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, both Republicans, told reporters that they support the use of Guard soldiers at the polls.

"I think we are up to the task and it looks like (the election) will be made," Fitzgerald said.

A survey from Marquette University School of Law released Wednesday shows that 51% of respondents support delaying elections, while 44% say it should be held as scheduled.

Former Vice President Joe Biden opened a broad lead over Sanders in the Democratic presidential race. Biden had 62% support compared to 34% for Sanders, who won the Wisconsin Democratic primary in 2016.

The poll of 813 registered voters in Wisconsin was conducted between March 24 and Sunday. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

