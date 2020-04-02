Will Smith to Present 'This Joka' Stand-Up Comedy Series for Quibi at Westbrook Studios – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML4c4fe11035b917157147b0d236f56b7a11% %MINIFYHTML4c4fe11035b917157147b0d236f56b7a12%

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has acquired This joka, a 16-episode stand-up comedy series organized and produced by Will Smith. The series comes from Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's Westbrook Studios and Topgolf Entertainment Group.

Westbrook and Topgolf had been developing This joka since last October as part of its association to create original entertainment. It marks the first pickup in the series for Westbrook since Terence Carter joined the company last fall as co-president, television chief.

In This Joka Smith invites a diverse lineup of promising, established and legendary comedians to explore the nature of comedy and its unique ability to bring people together. Filmed at Topgolf and other popular Las Vegas venues, the series will showcase stand-up sets, as well as one-on-one conversations between Smith and the comedians, intimate interviews and documentary-style moments behind the scenes and around the city. .

Related story T-Mobile US to offer one year of free quibi

Comics featured in the series include Baron Vaughn, Megan Gailey, Punkie Johnson, Sean Patton, Rosebud Baker, Shane Torres, Clayton English, Christi Chiello, Vanessa Gonzalez, Martin Urbano, Sam Tallent, David Gborie, Jackie Fabulous, Chris Estraded, Rell Battle and Daphnique Springs, with special appearances by George Wallace, Demi Adejuyigbe and Shawn Wasabi.

"Will's love and respect for stand-up comedy go deep, and with this series at Quibi, we hope to discover, learn and elevate the next generation of diverse comic talents," said Carte. "The objective of This joka it's not just laughing, but finding universal human truths behind laughter. "

Smith is an executive producer along with Miguel Meléndez, Carter, Brad Haugen, Lukas Kaiser, Erik Anderson, Chad Nelson, YuChiang Cheng. Lance Bangs directs. This joka It is a co-production of Westbrook Studios and Topgolf Entertainment Group.

Smith was most recently seen on the big screen in Bad Boys For Life and then he will be seen starring in the Warner Bros. biopic. King richard, the true story of the father of Venus and Serena Williams, who is tough but with an iron will, and which Smith also produces.

Quibi short-form video platform launches on April 6.