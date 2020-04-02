Will Smith to direct new comedy series

%MINIFYHTML2cf01bde1fd2f5002c4ca8e1a71b8eee11% %MINIFYHTML2cf01bde1fd2f5002c4ca8e1a71b8eee12%

WENN

The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is expected to make a trip to Las Vegas to present an upcoming stand-up comedy comedy featuring a batch of talents.

Up News Info –

Will Smith returns to the small screen to present a stand-up comedy series for the Hollywood mogul Jeffrey KatzenbergThe new Quibi initiative.

"This joka"He will explore the world of comedy, while presenting comedian presentations and interviews by Smith, who will also be the executive producer on the series with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

%MINIFYHTML2cf01bde1fd2f5002c4ca8e1a71b8eee13% %MINIFYHTML2cf01bde1fd2f5002c4ca8e1a71b8eee14%

Filmed in and around Las Vegas, the 16-episode show will feature the talents of Baron Vaughn, Megan Gailey, Punkie johnson, Vanessa Gonzalez, Fabulous JackieY Daphnique Springs among others, and Smith promises some surprise appearances from comedy veterans.

%MINIFYHTML2cf01bde1fd2f5002c4ca8e1a71b8eee15% %MINIFYHTML2cf01bde1fd2f5002c4ca8e1a71b8eee16%

It's unclear when Smith's new show will air, but Katzenberg's short-form video platform Quibi will launch on April 6, 2020.