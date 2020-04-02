Will do everything possible to protect user privacy: Cisco CEO – Latest News

With increased adoption of collaboration tools that enable remote work that creates new security threats amid the COVID-19 crisis, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins has said the company will do everything possible to keep people and secure organizations and protect your privacy.

"At Cisco, we believe data privacy is a fundamental human right. At times like these, bad actors could see this as a greater opportunity to identify the most vulnerable," Robbins wrote in a blog post on the evening of Wednesday.

"In these uncertain times, we cannot afford unsuspecting victims to have their personal data stolen or shared, especially when it comes to health and financial data, or our children," he added.

Security investigators have already warned of bad actors who exploit fears about COVID-19 to steal people's confidential information through phishing attacks and by installing malicious malwares.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation. USA He previously warned that reports of video conferencing platform hijacking (VTC) (also called "Zoom Bombing,quot;) are emerging across the country.

"As the world's largest corporate security company, we are in a unique position to protect our customers as their workforces become remote," said the CEO of Cisco.

"We are working 24 hours to keep you productive and safe and here to assist you with remote work, contact center and security requirements by offering free offers," he wrote.

Cisco said it saw a dramatic increase in demand for its Webex web conferencing and video conferencing service in recent memory.



"Last week, we saw nearly 240,000 online registrations in a 24-hour period. In a single day, Webex handled 4.2 million meetings, more than double the average on a peak day before the pandemic. We have also organized 14,000 million meeting minutes in March, more than double that of February, "Robbins said.

"To support and ensure this massive growth, we are taking an aggressive and proactive stance to stay ahead of the highest demands on record. We continually take preventative measures such as load balancing, staggering, continuous capacity management, rate segmentation of users as the mission critical groups (health, government and critical infrastructure), and run a global backbone network that is massively connected with redundancies, failovers and capabilities sets.

"Furthermore, and just as importantly, we are maximizing our long-standing carrier relationships to the greatest extent possible," he said.

The Cisco CEO said, "What is happening today will not only change the way people communicate, it will also impact and enable business continuity in the future."