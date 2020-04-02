Why [Spoiler] Suitable for the masked singer

So, you are a former soccer player who always wanted to learn to sing and dance. What do you do? Follow The masked singerobviously. That's what he did (spoiler)!

Warning, spoilers continue to The masked singerThe revelation of the white tiger.

The tight end of the former New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski she embraced her free time to do something new and put on a costume to The masked singer.

"To tell you the truth, I really didn't know what I was getting into. I mean, I've heard all about the show. I've seen commercials about it, but I really didn't know the full details. And everything. I always wanted to learn to sing. I always wanted learn to dance too, "Gronk told EW. "Once I had the chance, I really didn't know exactly what I was getting into. Now that I had some free time, I thought, why not?"