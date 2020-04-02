Why is Kim Kardashian shutting down any thoughts of another baby?

Another child? Not for Kim Kardashian.
The reality star is famous for being the mother of four after receiving her and her husband. Kanye Westmost recent son Psalm west, through a substitute last May. However, if the tycoon was considering expanding the family further, those thoughts are now out the door.
As she shared in The view, the KKW Beauty mogul has been home with the rapper and his youngsters according to social distancing protocols amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While there have been many family ties, the experience has simultaneously pinned any future baby plan.
"Being at home with four children, if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another … that's outside the door," he told the co-hosts.
Like parents around the world, the star has also been assigned the task of being her children's teacher, while schools have been temporarily closed.
"My new respect for teachers, they deserve a lot," he insisted.
Now, with the kids officially on spring break, they've been taking up time with movies and keeping up with the rest of their famous relatives with family dinners at Zoom.
"We will all prepare our plate, have dinner and talk," he said. "We are so close, we are so used to hanging out. My mother came for the first time the other day and we sat six feet away and ate together."
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
