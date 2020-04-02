Why is Kim Kardashian shutting down any thoughts of another baby?

Another child? Not for Kim Kardashian.

The reality star is famous for being the mother of four after receiving her and her husband. Kanye Westmost recent son Psalm west, through a substitute last May. However, if the tycoon was considering expanding the family further, those thoughts are now out the door.

As she shared in The view, the KKW Beauty mogul has been home with the rapper and his youngsters according to social distancing protocols amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While there have been many family ties, the experience has simultaneously pinned any future baby plan.

"Being at home with four children, if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another … that's outside the door," he told the co-hosts.