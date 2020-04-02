Why is Google & # 39; s Go so popular with developers?

The clock speed of computer processors is stuck somewhere between 3-4Ghz. But developers are now destroying this hardware limitation through better programming. With its magical mix of properties, the programming language Go or Golang (domain name golang.org) from the Google stable is presented as a giant shot in the arms of programmers looking to overcome this hardware obstacle.

Go is a multi-paradigm language that has generously lent features from different schools of programming languages ​​(object oriented, functional and interpreted). “Golang is syntactically a combination of the best things you can do with Python, JavaScript and various concepts of functional programming languages. Syntactic enhancements have made Go expressive, concise and clean, making a developer's life easier, "says Rahul Ekbote, chief architect of Persistent Systems.

Go has a different way of seeing things. It is traditionally a system programming language, although you can also write an application in Go. Many companies are using it to write their open source software, and many others are adopting it internally and developing their expertise around it, but then customers can choose Rahul Ekbote, Chief Architect, Persistent Systems

What distinguishes Go from other programming languages ​​are the threads called Goroutines. A thread executes a smaller sequence of programmed instruction. It runs inside the kernel, a program in the core of a computer's operating system (OS) that facilitates interactions between hardware and software components. Often hardware limitations (processor speed) hinder the execution of multiple threads simultaneously, which are key to the scalability and concurrency of an application.



Goroutines are a solution to this problem. The space required to run a single Java thread on an operating system core can actually accommodate a thousand Goroutines, ensuring concurrency (where multiple calculations run simultaneously, over overlapping periods of time). "Concurrency is crucial because users make millions of requests from the front end to the back end. Goroutines also does not wait for a thread to end a function, as is the case with Java threads. They would simply move on to the next processing unit, ”says Vivek Desai, senior associate at Publicis Sapient.

Although it is a systems programming language in spirit (Go is used to write all Docker and Kubernetes orchestration and container management technologies), Go is also an excellent choice for writing microservices. The channel function, where data transfer occurs between different Goroutines through separate pipes, makes Go a favorite choice for creating applications in the microservices architecture. "Golang's channels and threads help connect two secondary applications, for example, the cart to payments," says Desai.

Like Python, Go can be easily learned by anyone. Regardless of your background, it's easy to understand the code flow of a program written in Go. Vivek Desai, Senior Associate, Publicis Sapient

Uber has built its successful query-per-second (QPS) microservice with Go. “In our primary data center serving only non-China traffic, this service handled a maximum load of 170k QPS with 40 machines running 35% CPU usage on NYE (New Years Eve) 2015. This service has had a 99.99% uptime since inception, "says the Uber Engineering blog.

Beginners can directly learn to code on Go, says Desai, who learned it in 2013 and quickly got a job with a payment gateway. “Go is highly efficient, easy to use and has advanced networking performance. It is a great language to enter even after you have chosen one or two more languages ​​like Python or Java, "says Ankush Singla, co-founder of the edtech platform Coding Ninjas.

