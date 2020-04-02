Why didn't Colton Underwood watch Peter Weber's singles season?

Colton Underwood I did not see Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor.
The former soccer player explained why in the Thursday episode of The Jenny McCarthy Show.
"I honestly didn't (saw). I had a little post-traumatic stress disorder," said the season 23 star, noting that she did follow him on social media.
When asked to explain, Underwood said it was "just frustration."
"I'm not really under contract anymore, which is great," he told host SiriusXM. "But at the time I was. So, I really couldn't speak, or if I got frustrated, I couldn't tweet anything. I think for me it was avoiding any temptation to bother production in any way. So, I just went back a couple of Steps ".
Still, Underwood said he "saw what happened,quot; and "heard what happened."
"Obviously I have social media," he continued, "and I was frustrated by him. Because there were times, as you said, where you can say he was created. I'm like, 'You guys have to help he's out there. He's fighting. somewhere. So, just prepare him a little bit more for success. So, I was more frustrated by Pete, I think. "
The reality TV star admitted that there are times on the show when The Bachelor is struggling and could use "time alone."
"There are producers; there are cameramen; there is everyone around you and you think, 'Can I just sit and be alone right now and just unzip and find out what I want and what's going on?'" Underwood continued .
Underwood, who recently released his book The first time: finding myself and looking for love on reality showsHe also explained that being in the program can be "somewhat difficult to navigate,quot;.
"We understand what we signed up to up to a point," he said at one point. "Of course, there are things you will have to defend yourself against and fight for. I think the hardest part is that you have to realize that it is a show, but it is also personal because we are real human beings playing with ourselves." This show. So you have to find that value and put your foot on the ground and draw that line in the sand and make sure that you are not willing to compromise certain things. I mean, I even admitted it to In the book, I did certain things because I kept going and playing it for the TV show and there were certain things that I wasn't willing to compromise on. "
Still, he said there is a "good balance."
"It is very difficult, even for me," he continued. "It's like I'm not here to tear the franchise apart. I think they are very, very good at their jobs. I think they have a very good product and present a very good TV show. But at the same time, I have a life that really I want to stay true to my values and who I am after the show. They move on to the next bachelorette party and the next bachelor and I have to live with the decisions I make on that show. "
However, he acknowledged that the program "works,quot;. For example, he is still with Cassie Randolph, which actually left the show and led him to jump over a fence.
For fans who are like Underwood and didn't want the Weber season, this is what happened: Weber proposed Hannah Ann Sluss; however, they ended up breaking up after Weber admitted he couldn't give him his whole heart. The Tennessee model claimed that Weber "downplayed,quot; her feelings for her fellow finalist. Madison Prewett, who had left the show after he discovered that Weber had had intimate relationships with another contestant, and that he still wanted to find a "closure,quot; with the former Bachelorette Hannah brown. Prewett and Weber met at After the final rose, where he had an uncomfortable exchange with his mother. However, they announced their decision to go their separate ways just a few days later. Weber has recently been seen dating another lady of his season: Kelley Flanagan.
Clare Crawley will be the next to distribute the roses in season 16 of High school. However, filming for its season has been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
To listen to Underwood's interview, watch the videos above.
