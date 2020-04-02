Why didn't Colton Underwood watch Peter Weber's singles season?

Colton Underwood I did not see Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor.

The former soccer player explained why in the Thursday episode of The Jenny McCarthy Show.

"I honestly didn't (saw). I had a little post-traumatic stress disorder," said the season 23 star, noting that she did follow him on social media.

When asked to explain, Underwood said it was "just frustration."

"I'm not really under contract anymore, which is great," he told host SiriusXM. "But at the time I was. So, I really couldn't speak, or if I got frustrated, I couldn't tweet anything. I think for me it was avoiding any temptation to bother production in any way. So, I just went back a couple of Steps ".

Still, Underwood said he "saw what happened,quot; and "heard what happened."

"Obviously I have social media," he continued, "and I was frustrated by him. Because there were times, as you said, where you can say he was created. I'm like, 'You guys have to help he's out there. He's fighting. somewhere. So, just prepare him a little bit more for success. So, I was more frustrated by Pete, I think. "

The reality TV star admitted that there are times on the show when The Bachelor is struggling and could use "time alone."

"There are producers; there are cameramen; there is everyone around you and you think, 'Can I just sit and be alone right now and just unzip and find out what I want and what's going on?'" Underwood continued .