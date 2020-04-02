Who is now eligible and how to apply – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the past 18 days, a record half a million Texans have applied for unemployment.

At this rate, the Texas Workforce Commission will process more claims in one month than in all of last year.

The $ 2 billion emergency aid bill signed by President Trump expands unemployment benefits and eligibility for workers who would not normally qualify.

Who is now eligible for unemployment?

Along with full-time workers who have lost their jobs; Part-time employees, self-employed workers, and shift workers are now also eligible.

This includes workers, like Uber drivers, who may be seeing fewer trips.

The Texas Workforce Commission says that if you can't work because of the coronavirus, you'll more than likely receive benefits.

What if you were without permission?

Macy’s and JCPenney are among the top retailers announcing that they are suspending workers.

These workers are forced to take temporary leave without pay, but in many cases they still receive benefits, such as health insurance.

Under the stimulus bill, anyone who is suspended due to the coronavirus is eligible for unemployment benefits.

Who does not qualify?

Anyone who can work from home or is currently receiving paid vacations.

How much money will eligible workers receive?

Unemployment benefits vary based on several factors, but in Texas the average unemployment benefit is $ 246 per week.

The federal stimulus bill now adds an additional $ 600 to those benefits, making the new average benefit in Texas about $ 846 per week.

How long can it be covered?

In Texas, you can receive benefits for up to 26 weeks, but the federal government has now expanded that by adding another 13 weeks for a maximum total of 39 weeks.

How do you apply?

The easiest way is to apply online at the Texas Workforce Commission (https://www.twc.texas.gov/). Filling out an application online generally takes less than seven minutes.

You can also call 1-800-939-6631 but, due to the demand for benefits, communicating by phone has been difficult for many.

Cisco Gamez with the Texas Workforce Commission said: "We know it is frustrating for people who try to call and try to communicate online and cannot. We understand. We are asking people to be patient with us. We want to help them." .

Gamez said if you're having a hard time passing, try applying online, if possible, between 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., when systems experience their lowest volume.

TWC says it receives almost 1.5 million calls a day.

200 workers from other departments have been added to help process claims.

TWC has also hired 100 other call recipients.