Where's the cast of I just can't wait now?

More than two decades have passed since the 1998 youth comedy written and directed by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont (who happened to do Josie and the Pussycats, Made of Honor and Leap Year together) addressed theaters and an audience enchanted with his performance of a hellish graduation party, introducing the audience to a cast of stars including Ethan Embry, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Lauren Ambrose, Peter Facinelli, Seth Green and many more. And while Preston Meyers (Embry) and his crush on prom queen Amanda Beckett (Hewitt) feel a little foolish all these years later, had they never met before he wrote her a letter professing their love? Something so comforting about the movie's late 90s charms. And identify the bit players who would then go on to great things like Jason Segel, Jaime Pressly and Leslie Grossman is just part of the fun.
Ethan Embry
Since she played Preston Meyers, love sick, in the movie, Ethan Embry has appeared in movies like Sweet Home Alabama, VacantY First man and television shows that include Grey's Anatomy, The Walking Dead Y Once Upon a time. Since 2015, he has portrayed Coyote as Netflix Grace and Frankie. In November 1998, Embry married his first wife. Amelinda Smith. After welcoming son Sky cogeian in the world, they separated in 2002. Three years later, he married the actress. Sunny Mabrey. In 2012, she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, however, they finally reconciled and started dating again a year later. They remarried in June 2015.
Jennifer loves Hewitt
In the years since she starred in the teenage dream Amanda Beckett, Jennifer loves Hewitt he's been pretty busy, starring in movies like Heartbreaker, the tuxedo Y Garfield: the movie and shows how Time of Your Life, Ghost Whisperer, Customer List Y Criminal minds. Currently stars in the Fox hit 9-1-1, replacing Connie Britton in the second season of the show. With three albums under his belt before I can not wait was released, dropped his fourth (and, apparently, final) album, Naked nude, in 2002. In 2010, he added the author to his resume, writing the dating advice book The day I shot Cupid. In 2007, she got engaged to her boyfriend. Ross McCall and, a year later, he suspended it. In 2012 she and she Client list co-star Brian Hallisay started to come out. By November 2013, they were married and had received their daughter. Autumn James. Son Atticus James followed in June 2015.
Lauren Ambrose
After playing the acidic and somewhat antisocial Denise Fleming, Lauren Ambrose went on to make a name on television, playing Claire Fisher in the critically acclaimed HBO series Six feet below for five seasons from 2001-05. She also appeared on shows like Torchwood: Miracle Day, Digand the recent revival of X files. He currently stars in the Apple TV + thriller Server, which has been renewed for a second season. After making his Broadway debut in the 2006 revival of Wake up and sing!, got a wink from Tony for his turn as Eliza Doolittle in the 2018 revival My lovely lady. In 2001, she married a professional photographer. Sam Handel. They have two children, son Orson and a daughter whose name has not been revealed.
Seth Green
Ever since she played aspiring dancer and desperate virgin Kenny Fisher, Seth Green he continued his role as Scott Evil in the Austin Powers franchise, he continued to star as the werewolf Oz in Buffy the Vampire Slayer until 2000, he appeared in films like Party Monster, Josie and the kittens Y Old dogs, has voiced Chris Griffin (among other characters) in Family man, starred in the short Fox show Potato, and co-created the long series Adult Swim Robot chicken. He also participated as a guest in a long list of television shows, including Grey's Anatomy, Broad City Y Crazy ex girlfriend. In May 2010, he married the actress. Clare grant.
Peter Facinelli
After playing athlete Mike Dexter, Peter Facinelli appeared in movies like Riding in cars with boys Y The scorpion king before joining the Twilight franchise in 2008, starring Dr. Carlisle Cullen in all five movies. On television, he has had leading roles in Fast lane Y Nurse jackie, with recurring appearances on shows like Six Feet Under, Glee Y Supergirl. After the conference Jennie Garth in 1995 he and he Beverly Hills, 90210 star married in 2001. They welcomed three daughters, Luca, Lola Y Fiona, before filing for divorce in 2012. Since he separated from Garth, he left and was briefly engaged to the actress. Jaimie Alexander before proposing to a new girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison in 2020
Charlie Korsmo
Ever since he played the bullied nerd William Lichter hell-bent on revenge, Charlie Korsmo left the industry behind. He earned a bachelor's degree in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2000, and then earned his Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School in 2006. In 2007, he passed the New York State Bar Association exam, which he followed working as an associate in the New York Office of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and visiting professor as Brooklyn Law School. He currently works as a professor of corporate law and corporate finance at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland. In May 2011, President Barack Obama nominated Korsmo as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation. In 2019, he returned to acting with a role in the independent film. Chained for life. He and his wife Adrienne have two children, daughter Lilac and son William. For a more recent look at Korsmo, head over to his biography on the Case Western Reserve website.
Freddy Rodriguez
After playing T.J., one of Mike's athletes, Freddy Rodriguez joined Ambrose in Six feet below as a regular series throughout his acclaimed career. He followed that up with a recurring role in Ugly Betty, special appearances in ER Y Scrubs, and a starring role in the first two seasons of NBC The night shift. He currently stars in CBS & # 39; Bull. On the movie side, he appeared in features like Payback, Poseidon, Lady in the Water Y Planet of terror. He and the high school girlfriend turned into a wife Elise To have two kids Elijah Y Giancarlo.
Sean Patrick Thomas
Since playing Ben, another of Mike's athletes, Sean Patrick Thomas went on to star in movies like Cruel intentions, Save the last dance, The curse of La Llorona and the Barbershop franchise. On the small screen, he appeared on shows like Criminal Minds, Madam Secretary Y The good fight. In 2006, he married the actress. Aonika Laurent. They have two children, daughter Lola and son Luc.
Channon Roe
After playing Jake, the third of Mike's friends, Channon Roe went on to appear in movies like The 40-year-old virgin Y Hangover Part II and in shows that include Delighted, Justified, 24 and more recently Murder on the first. Married actress Bianca Chiminello in 2009. The couple has a son, Marlon. In 2014, they opened a lifestyle boutique called In the Field in Ojai, California.
Jaime Pressly
Since he played Beth, Joe's girlfriend, Jaime Pressly has appeared in the movies Not another teen movie, Joe DirtY I love you man. In 2005, he began starring in the NBC comedy My name is Earl, It lasted four seasons and earned him an Emmy in 2007. After the show was canceled in 2009, he starred in the short-lived shows. I hate my teenage daughter Y Jennifer Falls before joining the CBS comedy Mother in 2014 in his second season as a recurring character. In the third season, a regular series was made. Currently in its seventh season, the show has already been revamped for season eight. After committing to DJ Eric Calvo in 2006 she gave birth to her son Dezi James in May 2007. After the couple separated in 2008, she married an entertainment attorney. Simran singh in 2009 and subsequently filed for divorce in 2011. Two weeks before filing for divorce, she was arrested in Santa Monica on suspicion of driving under the influence. (She did not declare a contest and received three years of informal probation.) In October 2017, she and her lifelong boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi welcome twin children Lion Y Lenon
Jennifer Lyons
After playing Rachel, T.J. Jennifer Lyons has appeared on television shows like That show from the 70s, desperate housewives Y Workaholics.
Tamala Jones
Since he played Cindi, Mike's girlfriend, Tamala Jones has appeared in the movies Next Friday, in the air Y What men want, among others, and starred in television programs For your love Y Castle. Since her time on the ABC procedure ended in 2016, she has been a guest star on shows like Speechless Seal Team Y 9-1-1: lone star. It was chosen in the 2020 pilot. Rebel created by Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista VernoffHowever, as of press time, no decision had been made about his future.
Amber benson
After playing the highly drugged Stephanie, Amber benson strove to Buffy the Vampire Slayer Fans like Willow's beloved Tara, until she was murdered in 2002. Since then, she has been a guest on shows including Supernatural, private practice Y Grey's Anatomy, while appearing in independent films like Last days, kiss the bride Y Demon house. She has also become an accomplished author, working on graphic novels and straight novels alike.
Jenna Elfman
After making his cameo as the iconic angel splitter, Jenna Elfman went back to his daily job on ABC Dharma and Greg, which ran until 2002. Since then, he has starred in several short comedies, including Accidentally courting Alex, 1600 Penn, Growing Up Fisher Y Imaginary mary. Since 2018, he starred in the AMC series Fear of the living dead. She also appeared in the movies EDtv, Keeping the Faith, Looney Tunes: back in action Y Friends with benefits. She and husband Bodhi Elfman To have two kids Story Elias Y Easton Quinn Monroe.
Erik Palladino
Since she played Amanda's creepy cousin Ron, Erik Palladino United ER as a regular series in 1999, the sixth season of the show. For two seasons, he played Dr. Dave Malucci. After leaving NBC's hit, he reappeared on shows like Joan of Arcadia, Make it or Break It, NCIS: Los Angeles, Suits and more recently The solution. It has also been a regular series in the short series. Over there Y 666 Park Avenue. After marrying wife Jamie In 2005, the couple welcomed three children: daughter dove and sons Enzo Y Roman.
Breckin Meyer
After appearing as Walter, the lead singer for Love Burger, Breckin Meyer appeared in movies like Go, road trip, rat race Y Ghosts of the bride's past. He also played the iconic Jon Arbuckle in the Garfield film franchise. He was cast in the lead role in the 2001 short NBC series Inside Schwartz, which followed with special appearances in House, heroes Y Party down before starring in TNT & # 39; s Franklin and Bash from 2011-14. He continues to work on Robot chicken beside Seth Green and more recently the Designated survivor. In 2001, he married. I can not waitco-writer and director Deborah Kaplan. They welcomed two daughters, Caitlin Y Clover, before divorcing in 2014. Since late 2017, he has been in a relationship with the actress. Linsey Godfrey.
Donald faison
Since appearing as Dan, the drummer for Love Burger, Donald faison has most notably recognized Dr. Chris Turk on NBC & # 39; s Scrubs, which ran from 2001 to 2010. From 2011-15, she starred in TV Land & # 39; s The ex. He recently starred in the 2019 ABC science fiction series. Appearance. He also appeared in the movies. Josie and the Pussycats, Big Fat Liar, Uptown Girls Y Kick-Ass 2. In 2001, he married his girlfriend. Lisa Askey. The couple welcomed fraternal twins Dade Y Kaya before his wedding and son Kobe The year they were married. They divorced in 2005. In 2012, after six years of dating, she married. Jessica Simpsonformer personal assistant CaCee Cobb, then welcome son Rocco and daughter Wilder Frances together. (He has another son, Sean, born in 1997 with ex-girlfriend Audrey Ince.)
Jerry O & # 39; Connell
After playing former stud Trip McNeely, Jerry O & # 39; Connell in the movies Mission to Mars, Kangaroo Jack, Y Veronica Mars, among others, and appeared on television shows such as Ugly Betty, Queens scream Y Thousands of millions. From 2001-07, he starred in the NBC proceeding Crossing the Jordan and, in 2018, the Canadian series Carter. He also appeared on Broadway multiple times, including, most recently, a 2020 revival of The work of a soldier. A frequent guest host at The Wendy Williams ShowHe has tried several talk shows of his own. In 2007, he and Rebecca Romijn tied the knot. Twin daughters welcomed Dolly Rebecca Rose Y Charlie Tamara Tulip in 2009. That same year, he enrolled in Southwestern Law School, but resigned a year later to star in the short CBS series The defenders.
Melissa Joan Hart
After making her appearance as Vicki, the girl who desperately wanted everyone to sign her yearbook, Melissa Joan Hart he returned to his daily work in Sabrina the Teenage Witch until 2003 when the sitcom came to an end. He also starred in the movies. Drive Me Crazy, Not Another Teen MovieY God is not dead 2. She competed in the ninth season of Dancing with the stars in 2009, where she was eliminated seventh. In 2010, he returned to television with the ABC Family series. Melissa and Joey, which aired until 2015. In 2017, he directed an adaptation of The watcher in the forest that aired on Lifetime. Since then, she directed episodes of The Goldbergs, Young Sheldon Y Schooled. In 2003, she married a musician. Mark Wilkerson. They have three children Mason, Braydon Y Fatigue.
Nicole Bilderback
Since playing Ready to Have Sex Girl, Nicole Bilderback has appeared on Go ahead and in shows as varied as Dawson & # 39; s Creek, bones, good girls and more recently Brooklyn nine nine.
Leslie Grossman
After playing Ready to Have Sex Girls & # 39; Friend, Leslie Grossman starring in Ryan Murphy& # 39; s Popular from 1999-2001 before joining the cast of What I like about you. Since then, he has appeared in films like Miss Sympathy 2: Armed and fabulous, running with scissors Y Spring breakdown, while he appears as a guest in programs as varied as Nip / Tuck, Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, The Good Place Y Strident. In recent years, he returned to the world of Murphy television with starring roles in the two most recent installments of American horror story. He must also star in the 2020 seasons. In 1999 he married John Bronson. They have a daughter Goldie, whom they adopted.
Chris Owen
After appearing as the Klepto Kid, Chris Owen landed the role of Chuck Sherman, also known as Sherminator, in american foot, a role that he repeated in all the sequels, including the direct one to DVD American Pie Presents: Band Camp. She has been a guest star on shows including Brothers and sisters, the mentalist Y Criminal minds and made an appearance in 2018 The last Sharknado: it's about time like Gil's 30-year-old version, Fin (Ian Ziering) son. In 2007 Owen got married Michelle Beck. The two divorced in 2012.
Jason Segel
After appearing as Matt, the watermelon boy, Jason Segel landed his first major role in Judd ApatowThe 1999 NBC short series Freaks & Geeks. After appearing in a handful of episodes of Undeclared, CSI Y Alias, landed the role of Marshall in the 2005 CBS romantic comedy series How i met your mother, a concert he held during the final season in 2014. He also launched a successful film career, appearing in hits such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, I love you, man, bad teacher, the Muppets (who also wrote and was an executive producer) and This is 40. Currently stars in AMC & # 39; s Offices from other places, which he created and the executive producer.
