Where's the cast of I just can't wait now?

Who's ready to sign up for the Huntington Hillside class of & # 39; 98?

Well you're in luck because I can not wait has finally arrived on Netflix!

More than two decades have passed since the 1998 youth comedy written and directed by Deborah Kaplan Y Harry elfont (who happened to do Josie and the kittens, made of honor Y Leap-year Together) He addressed theaters and an audience enchanted with his performance of a hellish graduation party, introducing the audience to a cast of stars of who's who Ethan Embry, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Lauren Ambrose, Peter Facinelli, Seth Green and many more. And while Preston Meyers (Embry) and his crush on prom queen Amanda Beckett (Hewitt) feel a little foolish all these years later, had they never met before he wrote her a letter professing their love ? something so comforting about the movie's late 90s charms. And identify the bit players who would then go on to great things like Jason Segel, Jaime Pressly Y Leslie Grossman It is just part of the fun.