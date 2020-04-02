What we miss on opening day at Fenway Park

%MINIFYHTML12bd918d3dcb39b9d5d5dd3b81d0389c11% %MINIFYHTML12bd918d3dcb39b9d5d5dd3b81d0389c12%

In our current world of necessary isolation, I find myself longing for familiar routines, those ebbs and flows of everyday life that are so easily taken for granted until troublesome events appear and rob them. I imagine, as we distance ourselves socially from who knows how long, that at least we are all together in this feeling.

Thursday would have brought one of my favorite routines. Every Boston sports journalist must count his blessings as he has the privilege of covering so many extraordinary events involving our teams in the past two decades: nine Super Bowls and four World Series, three Stanley Cup Finals and two NBA Finals, a dozen champions in all.

But despite all the confetti that has shaken our champions these seasons, all the times the boat motors kicked in and we had a parade, there has never been anything more satisfying to me than the opening day at Fenway Park.

Oh, the quintessential sports day in Boston is Patriot Day, with the Marathon and the traditional early game of the Red Sox bringing a sense of community to the city, especially since the 2013 bombings. But the most optimistic day , the sunniest day no matter the weather, is Fenway's first game.

In normal times, Thursday would have been the day we waited all winter. The new White Sox, with Edwin Encarnacion and Dallas Keuchel added to an intriguing list, would have been in town, first launch at 2:05 p.m. Perhaps the Red Sox, who would have already played seven games on the road, debuted at home with a winning record and accompanying optimism, something that was rare during spring training.

We can't know what the game would bring, what the outcome would be, and none of the board game simulations trying to fill those gaps right now can tell us correctly. But we do know what the routine of the day would look and feel like and even if it smelled.

Me, I would have arrived four hours before the first pitch, parking in a family garage on Jersey Street on the opposite side of Boylston Street from the ballpark. (I wonder if the prices would have risen to $ 65 or $ 70 this year; at least we don't have to find that out yet.) Taking my laptop and my badge, I would have passed Blaze Pizza on the right and Tasty Burger on the upper left. , the five-minute walk to the media entrance.

I would have noticed the bunting and the tantalizing smell of the sausage cooking in the cart at the corner of Jersey Street and Van Ness, and maybe I'd have peeked in to see who was on the NESN set next to the souvenir shop. I would have greeted the security guards, shaking my hands, and would have made mental notes on the most popular jerseys fans were wearing, especially if any of you went with the Mookie Betts outfit out of respect and challenge.

I miss going up the ramp all five levels to the press box, and walking down to the field level to see batting practice. I miss the good humor of everyone present, the optimism in the air, at least for the day. I miss that routine now, going back over all these steps that will never happen.

Sometimes we find fool's gold on opening day, like when Carl Everett became an instant fan favorite by hitting two home runs on his Fenway debut in 2000. Good times sometimes give way to disappointment , like when Carlton Fisk, in his debut White Sox, homered to beat his old team in the first game of & # 39; 81.

But often, cherished memories are forged in the first match, especially when a new season begins offering a final salute to a successful one the year before. In 2005, we enjoyed the special ceremony that took place in 86 years, with Carl Yastrzemski and Johnny Pesky raising the 2004 World Series banner, Dave Roberts and Derek Lowe returned for one last greeting, and Mariano Rivera proved to be the kindest of its rivals.

In 2008, Bill Buckner, with teary eyes, released the first release, a man who should never have required forgiveness, yet received catharsis in the form of raucous cheers.

In 2014, the recognition of the tragedy of the 2013 bombings and the tribute to resilience was tonally perfect, delicate and inspiring at the same time.

Last season, with the Red Sox coming home with a 3-8 record, it had a weirder vibe, but when the 2018 championship banner was unveiled, it seemed like more good times not just possible, but practically certain. (Spoiler: they were not)

It was not, and is not, projected to be a championship season for the Red Sox, not with Mookie in Hollywood and Chris Sale dealing with a new scar on his elbow. And there was no new banner to raise. But on the opening day, optimism would have somehow found a way to break the clouds.

I miss that. I miss all that, the routine and the spectacular, and I will never forget to appreciate every moment of Opening Day, whenever it appears again.