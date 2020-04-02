What we learned from HBO's "The Scheme,quot; document on college basketball bribery

When former agent and sports manager Christian Dawkins was in fifth grade, he read the book "Exclusive Influence: Basketball, Corporate Greed, and the Corruption of America's Youth,quot; by Dan Wetzel and Don Yaeger. Then he knew what he wanted to do.

His original aspirations didn't mean getting caught up in the scandal that rocked the world of college basketball. He wanted to become a sports agent, but for what he became known for, he pioneered the corruption of NCAA coaches in order to gain the best prospects to sign with his sports management companies in 2017.

The FBI also found that Dawkins and the sports agency ASM Sports allegedly paid the best high school prospects and their families, such as Brian Bowen and Miles Bridges of the NBA, Collin Sexton, Wendell Carter Jr. and others when they were in college. . The documents revealed thousands of dollars in "loans,quot; to players, and the taped conversations exposed the ugly truth of what was happening. It was even heard that Zion Williamson's father asked for a job, "cash,quot; and accommodation for Kansas assistant coach Kurtis Townsend.

In October 2018, Dawkins was convicted and charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud by paying players to choose Adidas-sponsored schools. Then, in May 2019, he was accused of bribing other former university assistants. For both convictions, which his attorney is appealing, Dawkins was sentenced to a total of 18 months in federal prison.

All of this was captured in the HBO documentary "The Scheme," which aired on Tuesday and detailed how the college basketball scandal passed through Dawkins' perspective.

Reactions to the documentary have been mixed. Undefeated He called it a "commercial,quot; for Dawkins, and discussed its limitations by including only interviews with him and his attorney. Others wrote how he exposed a "bigger problem,quot; in the NCAA.

This is what we learned from the movie:

Dawkins, who came from a basketball family, He started his own preparation basketball scouting publication when he was 11 years old.

Dawkins was a curious young self-described Michigan man who one day wanted to play in the NBA. However, after reading about how black athletes were valuable, in his own words, to "white coaches, white agents, white business managers, representatives of white sneakers," he knew there was more to it than just the game of basketball. .

Exposed to talent in Michigan through his father, Dawkins established relationships with athletes and coaches throughout Michigan, and knew that the world of sports business was his calling. At a young age, "Best of the Best Scouting,quot; began, featuring detailed classifications and reports from basketball prospects. For a subscription to his newsletter, he charged college coaches, many of whom were Division 1 – $ 600.

He even rated himself, sometimes as the No. 1 prospect in the state, and bravely at 6ft2.

He then organized his own tournament and travel team while he was still in high school.

Dawkins' younger brother Dorian was a talented basketball prospect who tragically passed away at a young age after suffering a heart attack during a basketball tournament.

Knowing that his brother was "the next Saginaw star," Dawkins honored his memory by hosting a basketball tournament in association with the American Heart Association, as well as a travel team, "Pride of Dorian." Around the age of 16, Dawkins was coordinating his team's sponsorship deal with Under Armor, selecting coaches, organizing tournament schedules, and recruiting players.

"It's marketing," he said of why a company like Under Armor would sponsor a high school team. "If I'm equipping Zion Williamson in South Carolina with all the Adidas or all the Nike (clothing), I'm pretty sure the kids in that area will buy Nikes and Adidas because he will be the most popular and most visible person in the community . "

Instead of attending college, Dawkins worked at ASM Sports with agent Andy Miller. He recruited several current NBA players.

While first working for a financial services company, Dawkins signed first-round picks Elfrid Payton and Rodney Hood in his first year. When he moved to ASM, Dawkins' role was to build customer relationships and recruit players, including Fred VanVleet of the Raptors.

"Andy was probably my agent in all my paperwork, but Christian was the one who did everything for me," said VanVleet. "Most of the time Christian shaped me, pointed me in the right direction to end where I am now."

"He is like an intellectual author when it comes to the world of basketball agencies, and it cannot be disputed that he was excellent at what he did."

His first NBA scandal arose early in his career, known as "Uber-gate."

In May 2017, the former Dawkins company alleged that it stole more than $ 40,000 in Uber fares and charged it to Elfrid Payton's credit card. Dawkins claims it was a confusion that the Payton card remained tied to his Uber account even after he was no longer part of his financial team.

After separating from Miller and ASM Sports, Dawkins decided that he wanted to start his own company, LOYD Management Inc.

"Uber-gate accelerated what was to be unavoidable anyway," said Dawkins.

Dawkins claimed he did not want to involve college coaches initially

Dawkins joined forces with investors "Jeff D & # 39; Angelo,quot;, his partner "Jill Bailey,quot; (who were actually undercover FBI agents) and financial adviser Munish Sood (who later testified that he gave funds to Markelle Fultz and Kyle Kuzma's agent at ASM Sports when they were in college.)

According to Dawkins, D & # 39; Angelo was the one who pushed the plan to pay college coaches to "coach,quot; players to sign with his company, which he said was not what he originally wanted.

Dawkins, who says he was given an ultimatum that he must follow these orders, decided to organize the meetings with the coaches, but took the money instead. While in Las Vegas, he met with many coaches, such as USC assistant coach Tony Bland, and told them what was going on.

"Listen, brother, this guy is stupid," he remembered telling them. "He is my investor. Just enter here. I'm going to get the money off the table … Tony (Bland) was definitely aware … I knew it. I think it was $ 13,000. Tony didn't get it, I took it off the table. "

The documentary recalled intercepted phone calls between Dawkins and college coaches that he said were about money.

While Arizona head coach Sean Miller has denied Any involvement in the bribery, he can be heard discussing the recruitment of Nassir Little of the Trailblazers and Naz Reid of the Timberwolves with Dawkins, an exchange that apparently hinted at compensation. When Dawkins asks if they would land Reid, Miller responds:

"No. He goes to LSU. We didn't even visit him. He wasn't even visiting. That's all bulls ***. Like, I'm looking at our recruitment meeting, he's not even there. I've never spoken to him Boy. All this shit on the phone, it's stupid. He probably said, "You know what? Damn, I don't want seventy-five, I want one hundred and twenty. "I can go to Arizona. That's all it was."

LSU head coach Will Wade also denied working with Dawkins, but you can hear talk of what appears to be LSU's Jaron Blossomgame and Javonte Smart:

"Let's hope Blossomgame doesn't exploit you too much right now," Wade told Dawkins over the phone.

"He could be playing for LSU or some shit," Dawkins replied. "He could have his fifth year of eligibility and is not recruited as Randolph Morris."

"We could make up for it better than the rookie minimum," Wade jokes. "We'd give him more than the D-League … Alright, I was thinking about this last night (Javonte) Smart, like, I'll be honest with you. I'm fucking tired of dealing with the thing … What do you think? 'Because I got closer to him with a fucking bitch to ** offer about a month ago. F ****** strong. Now the problem was I know why he didn't take it now, he was kind of leaning towards family … Great offer, especially for a boy who will be two or three years old. Boy year. I've made deals for payers as good as him that were much simpler than this. "

Dawkins firmly believes that he did not break any law by paying players.

After Dawkins was intercepted by the FBI and "refused to cooperate," he was arrested and charged with various felonies such as a bribery conspiracy, wire fraud, fraud for honest service, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and money laundering.

He believes that paying players was not a federal crime.

"We admit from the first day that we pay the players," he told the camera. "There is no point in hiding that. It is not illegal. There is no law in the world that violates an NCAA rule is a federal crime. There is no law that says so and they have twisted it to fit.

"I want to be very clear about this," he said later in the documentary. “Any coach who offers to pay a player, in my opinion, is a good guy. I don't see anything wrong with it. I think coaches who are not willing to help their players are not good people. The way the system is configured has caused someone to step in to provide what families and players need. "