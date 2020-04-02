West Ham's Aaron Cresswell insists that the return of football is not a priority | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLe389110c40218c377dd3e57c03ec125e11% %MINIFYHTMLe389110c40218c377dd3e57c03ec125e12%

"We can't rush just because people say we have to do it in a certain period of time to complete the season."





West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell admits that the coronavirus pandemic has left him "petrified,quot; by his newborn baby and insists that the Premier League should not be forced to return too early.

The soccer calendar is suspended until April 30, but it is expected to be extended when the Premier League clubs meet on Friday.

UEFA said on Wednesday that all national leagues should be completed in early August, which is pushing to restart as soon as possible.

But Cresswell, whose daughter was born just before the virus outbreak in this country, says soccer is not a priority.

"At first, I don't think anyone realized how serious it was," he told the club's official website.

"Here we are four weeks later, soccer was suspended again until April 30, but the most important thing is everyone's health and well-being. Soccer can wait. It's that simple."

"I have a daughter and she is five weeks old and I am honestly petrified.

"In my opinion, I think there has been a lot of talk about how quickly we can get soccer back, but the main focus should be on people's health and staying indoors."

"Of course, we are all missing it, but there is a bigger picture than a soccer game and I think once all of this is over, we can get back to work."

"None of us know how long we will be away and we all want to stay in the Premier League, but we can't rush just because people say we need to do it in a certain period of time to complete the season."