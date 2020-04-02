Wayne Brady reveals his unique coexistence with his ex-wife and boyfriend amid the coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTML351c8e55ad281240c853094ff4fa7e1811% %MINIFYHTML351c8e55ad281240c853094ff4fa7e1812%

Saying that the situation has brought them closer, the champion of & # 39; Masked singer & # 39; reveals that he, his daughter Maile, his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and her boyfriend Jason & # 39; share this land and this space & # 39; in his house.

Coronavirus pandemic cannot be separated Wayne Brady from their family If any, the crisis has brought them closer together, including his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and boyfriend Jason. The actor / comedian has revealed that the three of them live together with their daughter Maile and Maile.

"Right now, we literally live next to each other," he told Access Hollywood in an interview. Living in his unique cohabitation, the 47-year-old continued: "So our quarantine is a little different. We quarantine between our two houses and I have a large backyard and lots of land, so we both share this land and this space."

Noting that it was not uncomfortable for them, Wayne shared: "So Mandie, her boyfriend Jason, my daughter Maile, we are a family. We are like this nuclear family." He went on to add that the situation has only brought positivity to his family: "Family is everything to me, so moments like this bring you closer."

Even before the pandemic, Wayne and his ex-wife have been nothing more than ex-friends. "My ex-wife Mandy and I have a different and very special situation that many people who co-raise … Throughout [Malie's] life, we have co-raised as best friends." He explained. "We have also lived about seven minutes from each other at most."

On how they have spent their time in self-isolation, Wayne said: "We have been making TikToks, we have been playing board games, swords, hearts, we have been in my studio writing songs together and doing freestyle, walking the dogs through the canyon, down the street. "

The winner of "The masked singerSeason 2 seems to be enjoying staying home and taking a break from their usual routines saying, "It is an amazing time for the family because it is like a time out."