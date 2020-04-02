Watch Jonathan Van Ness practically officiate a couple's wedding

Here comes the bride, Henny!
Jonathan Van Ness He helped a lucky couple say "Yes, I do,quot; through FaceTime after learning that they had to cancel their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Instagram, the Weird eye Star remembered hearing Stephanie Y SamanthaThe story and left them a sweet message.
"Something told me to check my DM yesterday," he wrote. "I came across a message from Stephanie @laxpirate, explaining that she and her fiance Samantha @punny_lane had their first date at my show in Indianapolis last summer and now in light of canceling their grand planned wedding if I could practically officiate."
Reflecting on the healthy moment, Jonathan continued: "I am so happy for these two and that I reviewed that message. My inner child, I am so happy to see queer love win in the Midwest."
In addition to sharing a photo of him and the brides from the virtual wedding, the fan-favorite stylist also included a video from the moment he pronounced the couple wife and wife.
Sitting in front of his laptop, he enthusiastically declared, "Oh my gosh, now I declare you wife and wife." So, he couldn't help but talk about the newlyweds and the whole experience.
"You did it!" he said. "You look beautiful. Oh my gosh … it was like Mother Nature or something she said to me, like 'Check your DM's', and yours was at the top of my list," she added. : "It was meant to be like this. And I'm so happy that you included me on your special day."
Thank Gay thrones Starring as its officiant, Stephanie and Samantha shared that they made a donation to the Damien Center, which serves people living with HIV and AIDS in Indiana, in honor of Jonathan.
In September, Jonathan revealed that he is HIV positive in his memoirs. Excessive, where he describes himself as a "member of the beautiful HIV positive community,quot;.
in an interview with The New York Times, shared that he wanted to use his newly discovered platform as a means of educating people about the virus and being an ally for those affected by it.
"When Weird eye came out, it was really difficult because I thought, 'Do I want to talk about my condition?' "he said to the medium." And then I said: & # 39; The Trump administration has done everything it can do to have LGBT stigmatization the community thrives around me. I feel the need to talk about this. "
