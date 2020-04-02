Watch Jonathan Van Ness practically officiate a couple's wedding

Here comes the bride, Henny!

Jonathan Van Ness He helped a lucky couple say "Yes, I do,quot; through FaceTime after learning that they had to cancel their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Instagram, the Weird eye Star remembered hearing Stephanie Y SamanthaThe story and left them a sweet message.

%MINIFYHTML005acaccb5bcf03d6c8ce613b4e9ade713% %MINIFYHTML005acaccb5bcf03d6c8ce613b4e9ade714%

"Something told me to check my DM yesterday," he wrote. "I came across a message from Stephanie @laxpirate, explaining that she and her fiance Samantha @punny_lane had their first date at my show in Indianapolis last summer and now in light of canceling their grand planned wedding if I could practically officiate."

%MINIFYHTML005acaccb5bcf03d6c8ce613b4e9ade715% %MINIFYHTML005acaccb5bcf03d6c8ce613b4e9ade716%

Reflecting on the healthy moment, Jonathan continued: "I am so happy for these two and that I reviewed that message. My inner child, I am so happy to see queer love win in the Midwest."

In addition to sharing a photo of him and the brides from the virtual wedding, the fan-favorite stylist also included a video from the moment he pronounced the couple wife and wife.