Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart testifies for NBA Draft | NBA News

Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart declared for the NBA Draft on Wednesday after becoming a bright spot in a disappointing season for the Huskies.

Stewart was expected to leave Washington after a season, even before setting foot on campus. He came to high expectations that it would fuel Washington's revival under coach Mike Hopkins, but the team failed and suffered numerous painful losses.

Stewart, a hard-hitting 6-foot-9-inch striker, was named to the Pac-12 first team after averaging 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in the regular season, even as opposing defenses focused on stopping his inside game. Stewart also blocked 65 shots and averaged a maximum of 32 minutes per game.

It is projected as a medium to late first-round pick in the June Draft.

In announcing his decision, Stewart wrote: "Thank you, Coach Hopkins, for always believing in me. I cannot express enough gratitude for the coaching staff that invested in my future and prepared me for the next level."

Even with Stewart's stellar season, the Huskies finished last in the Pac-12 at 5-13 after the regular season. They swept Arizona schools on the way to close the regular season, but ended the Pac-12 campaign 1-9 in games decided by six points or less.

The Huskies lost to Arizona in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament and finished the season 15-17 overall.

"Isaiah exemplifies everything you want from a student athlete. He has his heart up his sleeve, the way he plays, how he interacts with the community, our fans and everyone he comes in contact with," Hopkins said in a release.

"As a coach, you want to see your players' dreams come true. Their dream of playing in the NBA is coming true."

Stewart is the last on a list of unique players for Washington that includes Markelle Fultz, Dejounte Murray, Marquese Chriss, Tony Wroten and Spencer Hawes.

There could be another name added to that list since freshman Jaden McDaniels could also testify for the Draft. McDaniels is also projected to be a first-round pick.

