Wall Street analyst Bosts Fox to "buy" in a rare media update – Deadline

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris placed a buyout rating on Fox on Thursday, a rare improvement in a period of dislocation and dire Wall Street predictions in the media and entertainment.

Morris increased his recommendation for "neutral," basically a suspension, calling Fox the best positioned among his transmission peers to weather the current coronavirus-induced recession.

While weaker ad spending, particularly in local markets, will remain an issue, Morris said, he noted, like Deadline in a story yesterday, that exposure to live news, where ratings are rising and sports at the end of the season "are relatively attractive compared to media partners.

While CBS, ABC, and NBC are receiving great successes from the cancellation of March Madness and suspensions of the NBA, NHL, and Summer Olympics seasons, along with a series of premiere events in other sports such as golf and Tennis, Fox's sports schedule for the season has largely been kept intact, Deadline wrote. Postseason baseball and NFL football ended before the outbreak, and WWE is a rare major sports league that continues to operate as close to normal as possible, keeping Slap on Fox's schedule.

Morris noted that any indication that the NFL season will be adversely affected would likely weigh on investor sentiment.

Morris still lowered his 12-month price target on Fox to $ 29 from $ 40, reflecting the weaker overall environment.

A year ago, in the face of deep skepticism about whether he could survive without an affiliated studio after 20th TV's departure for Disney, the now independent Fox Entertainment is becoming one of the best positioned for the coronavirus era given a particular mix of programs. and strokes of luck that resulted in having series like Prodigal son Y The scorchedr ready to air.

Morris also lowered his pricing targets for Disney, ViacomCBS, Discovery and AMC Networks. It has "buy" ratings on the first two companies and "neutral" recommendations on the last two.