Voice actress & # 39; Yogi Bear & # 39; Julie Bennett died at age 88 from complications of COVID-19

The actress who expressed Yogi Bear's love interest in the hit television cartoon died of complications from coronavirus.

Julie Bennett He passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 31, at the age of 88, confirms his former agent and friend Mark Scroggs.

She began her acting career with screen appearances in 1950 series such as "Adventures of Superman," "Leave It to Beaver," "Highway Patrol" and "The George Burns" and "Gracie Allen Show," before discovering her talent as voice-over. artist, beginning with 1960 "The Bullwinkle Show".

Bennett went on to provide the voice of Cindy Bear on "The Yogi Bear Show" from 1961 to 1962, and reprized her southern character for a 1964-derived film called "Hey There, It's Yogi Bear."

She continued to play Cindy on a variety of projects related to Hanna-Barbera Productions, such as "Yogi & # 39; s Gang" from 1973, "Scooby & # 39; s All Star Laff-A-Lympics" in 1977 and "The New Yogi Bear Show "in 1988.

His other animation credits include "The Huckleberry Hound Show", "The Bugs Bunny Show", "Mister Magoo", "The Real Ghostbusters" and "Spider-Man: The Animated Series".

Bennett is the last star to die from COVID-19 problems – Wayne Fountains Leader Adam Schlesinger, "Star Wars" Actor and Dialect Trainer Andrew Jack, Country singer Joe Diffiejazz musicians Ellis Marsalis Jr. Y Wallace Roneyand British comedian Eddie Large Everyone has succumbed to the disease in the past few days.