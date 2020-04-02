Visit The Shark, Rapid’s Rest and Gorgeous Gorge for the Fortnite challenge

The Fortnite challenges for Chapter 2, Season 2, Week 7 are ready and one of the tasks you must complete is to visit The Shark, Rapid’s Rest and Gorgeous Gorge.

%MINIFYHTML8163c88494553195fee035fac154c16d11% %MINIFYHTML8163c88494553195fee035fac154c16d12%

The challenge is easy enough as all you need to do is visit these places. You don't even need to visit all three in the same game, you can spread your visits across multiple games. But the challenge can be difficult if you don't know where the locations are on the Fortnite map.

That's where we come in. Below is a practical guide to help you find The shark, Quick rest Y Lovely throat.

Visit The Shark, Rapid’s Rest and Gorgeous Gorge

Rapid & # 39; s Rest and Gorgeous Gorge are close enough together on the map to visit them in the same game. You just need to get close to the Lazy Lake area and both will be close. Rapid & # 39; s Rest is closer to Retail Row, while Gorgeous Gorge brings you closer to The Agency.

This HarryNinetyFour YouTube video details where you can visit all the locations.

But we'll break down each location below to make things easier.

Visit the shark in Fortnite

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/49/6e/the-shark-fortnite_18sr8q6f0mrya1n9hot9qftc7c.png?t=994396953,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The shark is the easiest of the three places to find. It is even named on the map. You can visit in the upper left corner.

And while you're here, you can accomplish some other Week 7 challenges. The Search for Chests in Spy Bases challenge can be done here, as well as escaping from a vault using a secret passage.

Visit Rapid & # 39; s Rest, Gorgeous Gorge in Fortnite

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9d/25/rapids-rest-gorgeous-gorge_assrt6qop6jr1jmzkzzvwgnc7.png?t=994193409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



As I mentioned earlier, these two locations are close enough to each other that you can probably achieve both in the same game. On the map above are the general locations of each Rapid & # 39; s Rest and Gorgeous Gorge. Once again, all you need to do is visit these places and you will have accomplished the mission.