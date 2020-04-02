Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma go silly during blockade

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the country's most beloved couples. Their PDA on social media and their mutual dating have fans excited about them. During the 21-day shutdown, the couple stays in touch with their fans through social media.

Virat recently shared a video of Anushka Sharma giving her a haircut. Today he uploaded some photos to give us an idea of ​​how the couple spends their time together at home. Anushka and Virat are seen showing their brilliant smiles in the image that the latter subtitled: "Our smiles may be false but we are not #StayHome #stayhealthy #staysafe,quot;

Anushka and Virat also pledged to contribute to Narendra Modi's PM CARES FUND to assist India in its battle against the coronavirus. They are also constantly encouraging people to follow all necessary precautions to combat coronavirus.