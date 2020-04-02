Viola Davis has a completely charming love story that you should know

Annalize Keating has gotten away with it. But it remains to be seen if he will escape this sixth and final season with the only thing he always seemed to be looking for.
"I love the idea that he's just looking for love and intimacy and who will give it to him." Viola Davis he said to E! News from the ruthless lawyer and criminal law professor who has been inhabited since 2014. "I love that it does not come from a damaged place and that it is screwed because I do not think it is screwed. I think it is an interesting and liberating thought, just look for the person who is looking for you. "
How it will all turn out for Keating, well, that's a question the people of Shondaland won't answer until the last six episodes of ABC How to escape murder play from tonight.
However, luckily for Davis, his happy ending in real life is already over.
Although the 54-year-old actress shares few points in common with her famous character ("She is messy, almost sociopathic, sexual, mysterious, very intelligent, a great personality. She is all those adjectives that are not associated with me,quot;). saying Persons last fall), a love life in almost constant turmoil was one of them.
So Julius Tennon answered his prayers. Literally, the then-wrestling actress had made a spiritual call for help in 2000. "I was the loneliest woman in the world and someone said, 'You should pray for a husband'," she revealed to Page six in February 2013. So he thought a lot and asked for "a great southern black man who looked like a soccer player." For Davis, born on her grandmother's farm in South Carolina, she also had to be "emotionally available, someone who was older, someone who may have had a family before," she said. Essence months later. "Someone from the South. Someone who loves God more than he loves himself."
Three and a half weeks later, he ran into Tennon on the set of the short-lived medical drama City of Angels. The father of two over the age of 12, he had grown up in Travis County, Texas, and played soccer at the University of Tulsa. Frankly, I couldn't have put it together better.
Two decades later, the couple will celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary this June with their 9-year-old daughter. Genesis by his side and the Juilliard graduate has jumped from ever a guest star on shows like Judging Amy Y NYPD Blue to the power of demand with an Oscar, Emmy and two Tony Awards in his name. No wonder the elementary school student is eager to follow in Mom's footsteps.
Davis attributes more than a little of his success to the life he built with Tennon. As he put it in the 2017 premiere of the OWN series Black love"I always tell people after my first date with Julius, my life has improved. In every way. The anxiety is gone, the fear is gone. It just has made my life better."
How nice that he had his ears open that day at the craft services.
Having finished her shared scene, "I overheard her talking to a girl and found her saying, 'I don't like Los Angeles, I don't know anyone here.' Just complaining. I was dating a girl who was a little monstrous. and I said, 'Oh, wow. She seems like a good lady, she doesn't know anyone. I'm kind of ready to meet someone else, "Tennon said in Black love. "So at the end of the day, I gave him my card."
Davis's first reaction, after she wiped away the bagel crumbs, "All I thought was: 'He's handsome. He's really handsome'," he shared in a 2016 episode of Jess Cagle's interview. Then she felt immediate relief that he was not one of those actors "He had his shirt on," he recalled on OWN. "That was a big problem. Many actors have their shirts on their little cards."
Still, she did not immediately accept his offer for a guided trip to the Santa Monica Pier. Having grown up in such abject poverty in little Central Falls, Rhode Island, who has talked about digging in worm-infested garbage cans for food and wrapping the sheets around her neck at night to avoid rat bites, she was ashamed of her Bad Credit Anxiety I felt about navigating the crowded streets of Los Angeles: "I had to solve some personal problems first."
But after six weeks, her friends' pushes exhausted her. "Everyone said, 'You have to call him. You have to call him'," he recalled in Black love"I said, 'You know what? I'm going to call him'."
He conquered it with a date that took place, appropriately, in the church.
After an incredibly sincere evening ("I was terrified, because he told me exactly who he was, he was absolutely honest about his past," she said on Black love) was frank when he left her at home. "He simply said, 'You are a very beautiful and pleasant woman, and it was a pleasure to spend time with you,'" she recalled. "And he shook my hand."
Then he called 20 minutes later. "I said, 'Have you come home yet?'" He shared. "He said, 'No, I'm at the Ralph's down the street, but I just wanted to tell you again how much fun I had and what a beautiful woman you are.'"
And another 20 after that. "He called again: 'I just want to tell you that I came home, and that you're a beautiful woman. I'm about to go to sleep and just wanted to tell you to have a good night," Davis recalled.
Her charms have not waned since then. Getting married in 2003, first in front of 15 guests at their condo, then with a crowd of 100 in Rhode Island, the couple maintains that feeling of love through frequent acts of kindness.
"It's about the everyday," he said. Persons at a 2016 event. "I think that's what people forget when they fall in love with someone and it's exciting. You have to go back to the everyday: taking out the garbage, cooking, cleaning, and it's something that I think really works My husband and I. Every day is like a date. "
Of course, some are grander than others. Telling the store that they are "simple things that are very, very special," she shared that Tennon "just gave me a book. She says," How do I love you, Viola? Julius's confirmations of love. "I have it in my bag, and I carry it with me every day to work, and every day is another affirmation of love."
However, perhaps the biggest romantic affirmation to date came when they decided to renew their vows five years after bringing their daughter Genesis into their lives in late 2011. "I wanted to have another ceremony that was pretty, where I was able to wear the fabulous dress with fabulous food, "he explained in Jimmy Kimmel Live! So she found an embroidered silk dress by Carmen Marc Valvo and reserved a ballroom at the Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica for the night before Valentine's Day.
"I love wedding rituals. What can I say?" she explained in the Today Show. "It is a time in my life where I feel more alive and that is what I don't always feel that way. I love what I do, but sometimes I am on a sound stage for 17 hours a day and I am tired and I'm hot, but with Julius, it just reminds me of how beautiful my life is and I think it's worth it. "
This time he was able to include all of his How to escape murder cast and new friend Oprah Winfrey (which came with an invitation to his palatial spread from Montecito), the ornaments of life that they have spent the past two decades building together.
"Viola, you've been incredible. Incredible," he said in a toast shared on social media. "She teaches me every day how to be a man, how to agree to disagree, but let's do it, don't let the sun go down on your anger." Tennon continued, "Some doors have been slammed shut. Some anger has been exuded. But he's reconciled. Always reconciled."
Her next chapter will see her take on Michelle Obama for the next Showtime anthology, First ladies, produced with Lionsgate through its joint venture JuVee Productions. "I am excited," she said. Persons last year. "I can fail big time. But you know what? I'll get over it. But I want to honor her in any way I can."
But first, a much-needed break. "Sounds good?" she asked about the planned vacation, marking the end of her successful HTGAWM to run. "Nothing. Peace."
Thank goodness you found it. Speaking to research professor and author Brené Brown in 2018, she spoke about a particular breakthrough. "One day, my therapist asked me a fundamental question: 'What would happen if nothing changed: her appearance, her weight, her success, would she be fine?' For the first time, I thought: 'You know what? Yes, I would. I really would, "he shared.
Of course, it helped that he had a partner to remind him of how fantastic he was. "I also married an amazing man who really saw me," she continued. "It was my gift for working so hard on myself."