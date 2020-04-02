Viola Davis has a completely charming love story that you should know

Annalize Keating has gotten away with it. But it remains to be seen if he will escape this sixth and final season with the only thing he always seemed to be looking for.

"I love the idea that he's just looking for love and intimacy and who will give it to him." Viola Davis he said to E! News from the ruthless lawyer and criminal law professor who has been inhabited since 2014. "I love that it does not come from a damaged place and that it is screwed because I do not think it is screwed. I think it is an interesting and liberating thought, just look for the person who is looking for you. "

How it will all turn out for Keating, well, that's a question the people of Shondaland won't answer until the last six episodes of ABC How to escape murder play from tonight.