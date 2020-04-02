Ventura County Reports New COVID-19 Death, Health Department Supports Use of Facial Covers in Public – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Ventura County reported Thursday 17 new cases of the new coronavirus and one more death related to the virus.

The county now has 177 cases in total, of which 36 have recovered and six deaths: five people in their 70s and one person in their 80s, all with underlying health problems.

Of the 177 cases, nine were travel-related, 38 were person-to-person, 37 were community-acquired, and 93 were under investigation.

The new cases arise when Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin has changed his stance on facial coatings, supporting those who choose to wear non-medical grade facial coatings when they leave home for an essential trip. Medical appointments, grocery shopping, or pharmacy visits.

"In light of the accumulated evidence, I support those who want to wear a mask in public," Levin said in a statement. "I don't think everyone should do it, but I think those who do make a responsible decision. I never thought I would say that.

"I'm not ready to wear a mask yet, but I will respect those who do. It will be difficult for me not to start wearing one. Covering my face does not change the orders everyone must follow to stay home as much as possible. and maintain social distancing, but it is an additional layer of protection that I think is reasonable to add. "

As of Thursday night, the county has evaluated 3,367 people.