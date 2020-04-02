Varun Dhawan has Remo D’Souza's sweetest wish on his birthday

Following the success of Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan once again endorsed his dancing skills. Credit goes to director and choreographer Remo D’Souza. This actor-director duo is extremely close. Their personal friendship goes beyond the professional equation. Wishing Remo on his birthday today, VD shared a collage of images with the filmmaker about his Insta story. VD wrote: "The next steps will be the best." Now isn't that a sweet and inspiring thing to say?

On the job front, Varun will be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The movie was supposed to hit theaters on May 1. But with the COVID 19 outbreak, a delay is expected. Check this space for more updates.

