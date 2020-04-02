Val Kilmer hates Neil Young for marrying ex-girlfriend Daryl Hannah

%MINIFYHTML44f4d25a319efabebc8bd8e3c562901511% %MINIFYHTML44f4d25a319efabebc8bd8e3c562901512%

Instagram

The actor from & # 39; Batman Forever & # 39; talks about his & # 39; painful breakup & # 39; with actress Daryl Hannah and how she struggled to get out of her relationship when she found a new love with Neil Young.

Up News Info –

Actor Val Kilmer struggled to recover from his breakup with Daryl Hannah, insisting that it was "by far the most painful" of all his love splits between celebrities.

The "Batman forever"famous date star of the likes of Cher, Cindy CrawfordY Angelina Jolie during his youth, but it was the end of his relationship with Hannah that really left him devastated.

%MINIFYHTML44f4d25a319efabebc8bd8e3c562901513% %MINIFYHTML44f4d25a319efabebc8bd8e3c562901514%

The former couple embarked on a romance in 2001 after co-starring in an action thriller "In God We Trust"then renamed"Cash", and the actors began living together in New Mexico.

%MINIFYHTML44f4d25a319efabebc8bd8e3c562901515% %MINIFYHTML44f4d25a319efabebc8bd8e3c562901516%

However, when the romance fell apart, so did Kilmer, reports People.com.

In his new memory, "I am your Huckleberry"recalls the 60-year-old man," God knows I have suffered heart pain. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all. "

The "Splash"The actress has since found love with the rocker Neil Young, whom he married in 2018, and Kilmer makes sure to include a cheery jab on the singer.

"Neil Young, I always loved you, but I'm afraid I hate you now," he jokes.

Kilmer also opens up about his lifelong bond with his girlfriend Cher in the early 1980s, and credits her for going through some of the darkest days of his battle with throat cancer in 2015.

"Once Cher makes her way inside your head and your heart, she never leaves," he shares. "For their true friends, their steadfast love and loyalty never die."

He continues to talk about Jolie, his co-star in the 2004 movie "Alexander"Noting that she was" perhaps the most poignant and serious of all, "as he reflected on her off-screen elegance.

"When people ask what she's like, I say she's like other women and other superstars, just MORE," adds Kilmer.

"I'm Your Huckleberry: A Memoir" will hit book retailers on April 21, 2020.