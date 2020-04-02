US Officials Agree on New Ways to Control High-Tech Exports to China: Sources – Latest News

The Trump administration is tightening the rules to prevent China from obtaining advanced US technology for commercial purposes and then diverting it for military use, several sources told Reuters.

Three measures agreed to by senior US officials at a meeting last Wednesday, but not finalized, would introduce obstacles that could be used to prevent Chinese companies from buying certain optical materials, radar equipment and semiconductors, among other things, from the United States.

Movements are advancing as relations between the United States and China, a key client for US technology. In the USA, it soured by the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, and the expulsions of journalists from each country.

%MINIFYHTML2b9bbeb7efa1d82743b0ca186f75fe3f11% %MINIFYHTML2b9bbeb7efa1d82743b0ca186f75fe3f12%

They are also a sign of growing nervousness within the United States government over China's "civil-military,quot; merger promoted by President Xi Jinping, which aims to develop its military might and joint supercharged technological development.

Hardliners in China within the administration say it is time to update US rules. USA In light of Chinese policy, as some shipments from the US USA Outside they are largely licensed if they will be used for civil or military applications.

Given that "the Chinese have told us, 'whatever they give us for a commercial purpose will be given to the military', what is the point of maintaining a distinction in our export control regulations?" said former White House official Tim Morrison, who was involved in making the changes, which have been in process since at least last year.

It was unclear whether President Donald Trump would approve them, despite last week's decision to go ahead with their deployment.

The industry fears that the new rules, which include the withdrawal of license exceptions, may lead Chinese consumers into the arms of their foreign rivals.

"There is a chilling effect when they begin to eliminate the availability of these license exceptions for private exports," said Washington attorney Eric McClafferty. "People are more nervous about exporting to China."

The White House, the Commerce Department and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.

CIV EXEMPTION

A change would eliminate the civil or "civil,quot; exemption, which allows the export of certain US technology without a license, if it is a non-military entity and use, the sources said. The exception, which facilitates the export of items such as field programmable gate array ICs, would be phased out for Chinese importers and Chinese nationals.

FPGA circuits are made by various companies, including Intel Corp and Xilinx.

A Xilinx spokesperson said in a statement: "Xilinx is aware of the proposed increased export restrictions to China and is closely monitoring the situation. We will comply with the new rules and regulations of the US Department of Commerce. If enacted "

Intel declined to comment.

Doug Jacobson, another Washington attorney who specializes in commerce, said several of his clients were concerned about the removal of the civil exemption, primarily companies involved in electronic products.

"It could be significant for certain companies," said Jacobson. "In terms of whether that would lead to denial (of license), who knows? But it would be an additional obstacle for a US company to sell to commercial end users in China."

Another change would prevent China's military from obtaining certain items without a license, even if they were purchasing them for civilian use, such as scientific equipment such as digital oscilloscopes, aircraft engines, and certain types of computers.

If implemented, the measure could block certain shipments to Chinese military importers like the People's Liberation Army, even if they said the item would be used in a hospital, for example.

A final change would compel foreign companies that ship certain US products to China to seek approval not only from their own governments but also from the US government. USA

The concern of the Trump administration, one person said, is that many US allies. USA They are not as concerned about China's civil and military merger.

The industry has already expressed concern about some of the proposed regulatory changes, which were released last year.

At the same meeting last week, senior Trump administration officials agreed on new measures to restrict the global supply of chips to China's Huawei Technologies.

